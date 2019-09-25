Here’s how much storage is available on your Google Drive, and how to upgrade to Google One for more storage space

caption There is a limited amount of storage on Google Drive, and you can upgrade to Google One if you need more storage space. source Nopparat Khokthong / Shutterstock.com

While storing your valuable files used to require lugging around an oversized and often heavy external hard drive, the wide availability of inexpensive cloud storage has made backing up your photos, documents, and files easier than ever.

And, if you use Gmail, chances are you’ve also used Google Drive, which offers some of the best cloud storage solutions out there.

How much storage is available on a standard Google Drive

Google Drive automatically comes with 15 GB of storage space for free. With this storage space, you can back up your Gmail attachments and photos, or even upload files from your computer’s hard drive that you want to store and share.

However, if 15 GB doesn’t meet your storage needs, Google offers additional storage via its Google One subscription-based service.

If you want more storage on Google Drive, upgrade to Google One

For fees ranging from $1.99 per month all the way up to $299.99 per month, you can get anywhere from 100 GB to 30 TB of additional storage plus a host of other benefits, “like Google play credits, special hotel pricing, and more.”

If you’re interested in upgrading to Google One for more Google Drive storage space, the prices break down as follows:

100 GB for $1.99 per month (or $19.99 annually, for a 16% discount)

200 GB for $2.99 per month (or $29.99 annually, for a 16% discount)

2 TB for $9.99 per month (or $99.99 annually, for a 17% discount)

10 TB for $99.99 per month

20 TB for $199.99 per month

30 TB for $299.99 per month

Google One plans also allow you to share the subscription with up to five family members while still maintaining your privacy. Each member of the family gets their own storage space, as well as enjoying all the benefits of your membership.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: