Brett Kavanaugh would receive a 16% raise if he’s confirmed as a Supreme Court justice

caption Here’s how much Supreme Court justices make. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Brett Kavanaugh, who has served on the Court of Appeals District of Columbia Circuit since 2006, was nominated by President Donald Trump to be the next associate justice on the Supreme Court.

The 2018 salary of a Supreme Court associate justice is $255,300, according to the US Courts. Chief Justice John Roberts’ salary is $267,000.

Supreme Court justices earn more than double the $115,520 per year judges typically earn in the US, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

If confirmed, Kavanaugh would receive a raise of almost 16% from his current, $220,600-per-year salary for his role as a circuit judge.

Adjusted for inflation, the current associate justice salary is lower than it was in 2008. At that time, Supreme Court Justices earned $208,100, which is around $243,000 in today’s dollars. The chief justice earned a 2018 equivalent of about $254,000.

Justices also tend to earn plenty of money on the side, Business Insider reported in 2015.

Antonin Scalia, who served as an associate justice from 1986 to his death in 2016, earned $60,000 in noninvestment income in 2014. More than half of that was royalty payments for the books he had written.

Meanwhile, Roberts held $250,000 in Time Warner stocks and $500,000 in Microsoft stocks.