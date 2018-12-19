How much to tip during the holidays, from your babysitter to the mail carrier

- source
- Timothy A. Clary/Getty Images
- Tipping is a tricky beast.
- Figuring out how much to tip – and who to tip – during the holidays can get even more complicated.
- DealNews broke down how much to tip during the holidays, and we compiled their recommendations here.
Figuring out how much to tip for a typical service is often more complicated than it needs to be – but it can get even more tricky around the holidays, when tipping can depend on how often you received a certain service throughout the year.
What’s the rule of thumb for tipping the guy who walks your dogs every week or the gardener who stops by your house once a month? And did you know you should tip your garbage collector during the holidays?
To help simplify the confusion, controversy, and complication that is tipping, DealNews previously broke down the most common situations in which tipping is expected and how much to tip for each one. We took all their holiday tipping recommendations and compiled them here.
From your dog groomer to your personal trainer, see just how much to tip everyone in your life for the holidays.
Apartment/building supers
- source
- Poh Smith/Shutterstock
Tip: $75 to $150
Babysitters
- source
- JumlongCh/Shutterstock
Tip: One week’s pay, to be gifted beforehand
Dog groomers
- source
- Carl Court/Getty Images
Tip: $10 to $100, depending on the frequency of your visits throughout the year
Dog walker
- source
- Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Tip: One week’s pay if you’re a regular customer
Garbage collectors
Tip: $15 (up to $25)
Doorman
- source
- Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Tip: A bottle of wine or box of chocolates (or $50 to $150 if you’re tipping cash)
Gardeners
- source
- kazoka/Shutterstock
Tip: One week’s pay if they visit regularly; otherwise, $20 to $50
Housekeepers
- source
- Dave Thompson/Getty Images
Tip: One week’s pay
Janitors
- source
- Matilde Campodonico/Getty Images
Tip: $15 (up to $25 for exceptional service)
Mail carriers
Tip: $15 (up to $20 for exceptional service)
Nannies
- source
- Julio Cortez/Getty Images
Tip: One week’s pay
Newspaper delivery
- source
- Paul Sancya/Getty Images
Tip: $15 (up to $25 for exceptional service)
Parking attendants
- source
- Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Tip: $15 (up to $25 for exceptional service)
Personal trainers
- source
- Paulo Sena/Flickr
Tip: $20 (up to $50 for exceptional service)