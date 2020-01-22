How much the US minimum wage — and what it can get you — has changed since the year you were born

caption Protesters calling for higher wages for fast-food workers stand outside a McDonald’s restaurant in Oakland, California, on December 5, 2013. source REUTERS/Noah Berger

Today, the federal minimum wage is $7.25, the same rate it’s been since it was last raised in 2009.

The first federal minimum wage law, enacted in 1938, set minimum hourly rates at $0.25 across the country.

Though the minimum wage has risen incremently over the years, it hasn’t increased enough to account for inflation and the skyrocketing costs of living in many places across the US.

This disparity is clear when you take into account the value of each era’s federal minimum wage in today’s dollars, as well as the prices of common expenses, like a new home and a gallon of gas.

While 21 states raised their minimum wages at the start of 2020, plenty of others have remained stagnant at the same federal minimum rate that took effect in 2009. That means 21 states still have a minimum wage of only $7.25.

Despite a September report by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York that found the minimum wage hike in New York State had no immediate discernible effect on job loss and recent research suggesting that raising the minimum wage by just $1 could lead to a drop in suicide rates, the federally mandated minimum wage hasn’t budged in over a decade.

By observing the changing hourly minimum rates over the years, juxtaposed alongside their relative value in today’s dollars, we can clearly see that incremental increases haven’t been remotely enough to ensure minimum wage workers’ ability to live in today’s economy.

Here’s every minimum wage increase, including its value in today’s dollars, the cost of a new home in the given year, and the cost of a gallon of gas in the given year.

All adjusted values were determined using the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ CPI Inflation Calculator and are current as of the value of a dollar in December 2019.

1938

caption Steelworker at Galvanizing Machine, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA, Arthur Rothstein for Farm Security Administration, July 1938. source Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The first federal minimum wage (signed into law by President Franklin D. Roosevelt) was $0.25 an hour, effective October 24, 1938. In today’s dollars, that’s equal to $4.59 an hour.

In 1938, a new house cost about $3,900. A gallon of gas cost $0.10.

Source: US Department of Labor, Business Insider

1939-1945

caption Mayor Mary Donderoat at a grocery store, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, 1945. source Martha Holmes/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

The federal minimum wage was raised to $0.30 an hour, effective October 24, 1939. It remained the same until October 24, 1945. Thirty cents in 1940 was equal to $5.51 in today’s dollars.

In 1940, the median value of a single-family home in the US was $2,938 (equivalent to $53,927.83 in today’s dollars). That year, a gallon of gas cost $0.18.

Source: US Department of Labor, US Census Bureau, Energy.gov

1945-1950

caption Workers working inside a factory at The Great Atlantic And Pacific Tea Company, United States, 1949. source Joe Scherschel/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

The federal minimum wage was raised to $0.40 an hour, effective October 24, 1945. It remained the same until January 25, 1950. Forty cents in 1945 is equal to $5.68 in today’s dollars.

In 1950, the median value of a single-family home in the US was $7,354 (equivalent to $76,509.59 in today’s dollars). That year, a gallon of gas cost $0.27.

Source: US Department of Labor, US Census Bureau, Energy.gov

1950-1956

caption Women working in the office in Los Angeles, California, May 1954. source Ed Clark/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Image

The federal minimum wage was raised to $0.75 an hour, effective January 25, 1950. It remained the same until March 1, 1956. In today’s dollars, $0.75 in 1954 is equal to $7.19.

In 1954, a gallon of gas cost $0.29. Home value data from the US Census isn’t available for this time period.

Source: US Department of Labor, Energy.gov

1956-1961

caption NASA employees working with IBM type 704 electronic data processing machine used for making computations for aeronautical research at Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia, March 21, 1957. source Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

The federal minimum wage was raised to $1.00 an hour, effective March 1, 1956. In today’s dollars, that’s equal to $9.55.

In 1960, the median value of a single-family home in the US was $11,900 (equivalent to $103,660.70 in today’s dollars). That year, a gallon of gas cost $0.31.

Source: US Department of Labor, US Census Bureau, Energy.gov

1961-1963

caption Kindergarten teacher circa 1962. source H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock/Getty Images

The federal minimum wage was raised to $1.15 an hour, effective September 3, 1961. In today’s dollars, that’s equal to $9.85.

In 1963, the median sales price of newly-constructed homes sold in the US was $18,000 (equivalent to $151,656.79 in today’s dollars). That year, a gallon of gas cost $0.31.

Source: US Department of Labor, US Census Bureau and US Department of Housing and Urban Development via FRED, Energy.gov

1963-1967

caption Employees sort through records at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston on Oct. 18, 1965. source Charles Dixon/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The federal minimum wage was raised to $1.25 an hour, effective September 3, 1963. In today’s dollars, that’s equal to $10.43.

In 1965, the median sales price of newly constructed homes sold in the US was $20,000 (equivalent to $162,128.71 in today’s dollars). That year, a gallon of gas cost $0.30.

Source: US Department of Labor, US Census Bureau and US Department of Housing and Urban Development via FRED, Energy.gov

1967-1968

caption Employees at an advertisement agency, April 1967, USA. source Charles E. Rotkin/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

The federal minimum wage was raised to $1.40 an hour, effective February 1, 1967. In today’s dollars, that’s equal to $10.68.

In 1967, the median sales price of newly constructed homes sold in the US was $22,700 (equivalent to $173,095.25 in today’s dollars). That year, a gallon of gas cost $0.32.

Source: US Department of Labor, US Census Bureau and US Department of Housing and Urban Development via FRED, Energy.gov

1968-1974

caption Nurse Helping Dress Newborn Baby At Roosevelt Hospital, 1969. source Leonard McCombe/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

The federal minimum wage was raised to $1.60 an hour, effective February 1, 1968. In today’s dollars, that’s equal to $11.65.

In 1970, the median sales price of newly constructed homes sold in the US was $23,400 (equivalent to $173,095.25 in today’s dollars). That year, a gallon of gas cost $0.35.

Source: US Department of Labor, US Census Bureau and US Department of Housing and Urban Development via FRED, Energy.gov

1974

caption Supermarket circa 1974. source PL Gould/Images/Getty Images

The federal minimum wage was raised to $2.00 an hour, effective May 1, 1974. In today’s dollars, that’s equal to $10.49.

In 1974, the median sales price of newly constructed homes sold in the US was $35,900 (equivalent to $188,272.79 in today’s dollars). That year, a gallon of gas cost $0.39.

Source: US Department of Labor, US Census Bureau and US Department of Housing and Urban Development via FRED, Energy.gov

1975

caption Three mechanics working on Dodge automobiles including Dodge Dart and station wagon at Cloverleaf Dodge, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, circa 1975. source Teenie Harris Archive/Carnegie Museum of Art/Getty Images

The federal minimum wage was raised to $2.10 an hour, effective January 1, 1975. In today’s dollars, that’s equal to $10.07.

In 1975, the median sales price of newly constructed homes sold in the US was $39,300 (equivalent to $188,415.64 in today’s dollars). That year, a gallon of gas cost $0.53.

Source: US Department of Labor, US Census Bureau and US Department of Housing and Urban Development via FRED, Energy.gov

1976-1977

caption Schwegmann’s Supermarket checkout counters circa 1977. source R. Krubner/ClassicStock/Getty Images

The federal minimum wage was raised to $2.30 an hour, effective January 1, 1976. In today’s dollars, that’s equal to $10.41.

In 1976, the median sales price of newly constructed homes sold in the US was $44,200 (equivalent to $199,969.20 in today’s dollars). That year, a gallon of gas cost $0.57.

Source: US Department of Labor, US Census Bureau and US Department of Housing and Urban Development via FRED, Energy.gov

1978

caption Elevated view of an IBM 3663 supermarket terminal as a store clerk scans groceries loaded onto a conveyer belt by a customer. source IBM/PhotoQuest/Getty Images

The federal minimum wage was raised to $2.65 an hour, effective January 1, 1978. In today’s dollars, that’s equal to $10.44.

In 1978, the median sales price of newly constructed homes sold in the US was $55,700 (equivalent to $219,531.47 in today’s dollars). That year, a gallon of gas cost $0.62.

Source: US Department of Labor, US Census Bureau and US Department of Housing and Urban Development via FRED, Energy.gov

1979

caption Teens sitting on stools at the counter of a soda fountain shop circa 1979. source H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock/Getty Images

The federal minimum wage was raised to $2.90 an hour, effective January 1, 1979. In today’s dollars, that’s equal to $10.31.

In 1979, the median sales price of newly constructed homes sold in the US was $62,900 (equivalent to $223,563.83 in today’s dollars). That year, a gallon of gas cost $0.63.

Source: US Department of Labor, US Census Bureau and US Department of Housing and Urban Development via FRED, Energy.gov

1980

caption Deli worker in Boston’s North End on July 11, 1980. source Ulrike Welsch/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The federal minimum wage was raised to $3.10 an hour, effective January 1, 1980. In today’s dollars, that’s equal to $9.63.

In 1980, the median sales price of newly constructed homes sold in the US was $64,600 (equivalent to $200,731.81 in today’s dollars). That year, a gallon of gas cost $0.86.

Source: US Department of Labor, US Census Bureau and US Department of Housing and Urban Development via FRED, Energy.gov

1981-1990

caption Interior view of a McDonald’s restaurant, showing an employee sweeping the floor and a group of patrons eating, Chicago, Illinois, circa 1987. source Antonio Perez/Chicago History Museum/Getty Images

The federal minimum wage was raised to $3.35 an hour, effective January 1, 1981. It remained at that level for nearly a decade.

The value of $3.35 in 1981 was equal to the buying power of $9.50 today. The value of $3.35 by 1990 was just $6.73 in today’s dollars.

In 1981, the median sales price of newly constructed homes sold in the US was $68,900 (equivalent to $201,427.86 in today’s dollars) and a gallon of gas cost $1.19. In 1990, the median sales price of newly-constructed homes sold in the US was $122,900 (equivalent to $246,735.19 in today’s dollars) and a gallon of gas cost $1.00.

Source: US Department of Labor, US Census Bureau and US Department of Housing and Urban Development via FRED, Energy.gov

1990-1991

caption Employees of Jerrys New Market in Eden Prarie. source STORMI GREENER/Star Tribune via Getty Images

The federal minimum wage was raised to $3.80 an hour, effective April 1, 1990. In today’s dollars, that’s equal to $7.42.

In 1991, the median sales price of newly constructed homes sold in the US was $120,000 (equivalent to $234,322.80 in today’s dollars). That year, a gallon of gas cost $1.14.

Source: US Department of Labor, US Census Bureau and US Department of Housing and Urban Development via FRED, Energy.gov

1991-1996

caption Cashier at Burger King circa 1995. source RITA REED/Star Tribune via Getty Images

The federal minimum wage was raised to $4.25 an hour, effective April 1, 1991. In today’s dollars, that’s equal to $8.00.

In 1994, the median sales price of newly constructed homes sold in the US was $130,000 (equivalent to $224,205.50 in today’s dollars). That year, a gallon of gas cost $1.11.

Source: US Department of Labor, US Census Bureau and US Department of Housing and Urban Development via FRED, Energy.gov

1996-1997

The federal minimum wage was raised to $4.75 an hour, effective October 1, 1996. In today’s dollars, that’s equal to $7.70.

In 1996, the median sales price of newly constructed homes sold in the US was $140,000 (equivalent to $226,837.07 in today’s dollars). That year, a gallon of gas cost $1.23.

Source: US Department of Labor, US Census Bureau and US Department of Housing and Urban Development via FRED, Energy.gov

1997-2007

caption Cashier in Fullerton, California, circa 2002. source Geraldine Wilkins/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The federal minimum wage was raised to $5.15 an hour, effective September 1, 1997. It remained at that level for nearly a decade.

The value of $5.15 in 1997 was equal to the buying power of $8.20 today. The value of $5.15 by 2007 had decreased to just $6.36 in today’s dollars.

In 1997, the median sales price of newly-constructed homes sold in the US was $146,000 (equivalent to $232,598.91 in today’s dollars) and a gallon of gas cost $1.23. In 2007, the median sales price of newly constructed homes sold in the US was $247,900 (equivalent to $306,343.64 in today’s dollars) and a gallon of gas cost $2.80.

Source: US Department of Labor, US Census Bureau and US Department of Housing and Urban Development via FRED, Energy.gov

2007-2008

The federal minimum wage was raised to $5.85 an hour, effective July 4, 2007. In today’s dollars, that’s equal to $7.16.

In 2008, the median sales price of newly constructed homes sold in the US was $232,100 (equivalent to $277,640.97 in today’s dollars). That year, a gallon of gas cost $3.27.

Source: US Department of Labor, US Census Bureau and US Department of Housing and Urban Development via FRED, Energy.gov

2008-2009

caption Miami Beach, Ross Department Store, check-out counter. source Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The federal minimum wage was raised to $6.55 an hour, effective July 24, 2008. In today’s dollars, that’s equal to $8.01.

In 2009, the median sales price of newly constructed homes sold in the US was $216,700 (equivalent to $261,143.62 in today’s dollars). That year, a gallon of gas cost $2.35.

Source: US Department of Labor, US Census Bureau and US Department of Housing and Urban Development via FRED, Energy.gov

The federal minimum wage today

source Justin Sullivan/Getty

The federal minimum wage was raised to $7.25 an hour, effective July 24, 2009. It hasn’t increased in over a decade. Meanwhile, the median sales price of newly constructed homes sold in the US reached an all-time high of $326,400 in 2018.

Source: US Department of Labor, US Census Bureau and US Department of Housing and Urban Development via FRED, Energy.gov