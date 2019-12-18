11 ways the music industry has changed over the past decade

A lot can change in 10 years – and the music industry is definitely included in that.

From 2010 to 2020, we were introduced to new artists, streaming platforms, and trends.

Here are 11 ways the music industry has evolved in the last 10 years.

While 2010 might not seem that long ago, the vast difference in those 10 years can be overtly seen in the music industry. In 2010, many of us were singing Kesha’s “Tik Tok,” listening to tracks on an iPod, and stopping by Target or Walmart to purchase a physical copy of the hottest new album.

A decade later, iPods and CDs have been basically eradicated from the consumer’s experience, while streaming, vinyls, and surprise album drops have owned the scene.

Read on to see what exactly has changed in music from 2010 to 2020.

1. Streaming has had an astronomical rise in the consumer experience.

Back in 2010, you were likely still purchasing songs for 99 cents off iTunes. A decade later, streaming is king, and brands like Spotify, TIDAL, Apple Music, and Pandora have taken over.

The music industry saw an astronomical 611 billion song streams in 2018, according to a Nielsen study.

2. Physical CD album sales have declined.

caption Daft Punk in their recording studio.

Streaming currently makes up 80% of the music industry’s revenue, according to the 2019 Recording Industry of America mid-year report. Physical music sales – i.e., CDs – make up a mere 9% of the total.

3. The “surprise drop” popularized by Beyoncé has become a common trend.

caption Beyoncé dropped her self-titled surprise album in December 2013.

Beyoncé shook the world in 2013 when she released her eponymous fifth album without any promo lead-up to market it. While that method was highly untraditional and unprecedented at the time, it was a huge success. The singer sold 5 million units worldwide and the album earned her a Guinness World Record for being the fastest-selling album on iTunes.

Nowadays, it’s not all that uncommon for a singer to release a single or even an album without huge press commitments prior to the release. And in 2017, Taylor Swift tried her own version of the trend; she didn’t do any press interviews for her sixth album, “Reputation.”

4. International artists are welcomed now more than ever.

caption K-pop group BTS teamed up with American singer Halsey in 2019 to release their collaborative single, "Boy With Luv."

Thanks to the meteoric rise of K-pop, we’re seeing a more diverse array of artists taking control of the top charts. Groups such as BTS and Blackpink have become international phenomena with their dedicated fan bases and catchy tunes.

Reggaeton has also grown in popularity. Puerto Rican artists Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” broke numerous records after its release in early 2017, and is currently the most-viewed YouTube video of all time, having amassed more than 6.5 billion views.

5. Solo acts that have come from groups have been successful on their own.

caption Harry Styles released his studio album "Fine Line" in December 2019.

Decades ago, solo artists that broke free from their original group may have suffered in sales. Nowadays, people like One Direction’s Harry Styles and Fifth Harmony’s Normani are showing that not only are they able to be a solo artist – they’re totally triumphant in that field, as well as previously in a group.

6. Vinyl is back.

caption Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas created the Jonas Vinyl Club.

As of January 2019, vinyl record sales increased 15% in one year alone, according to Nielsen.

Vintage vinyl records have always been all the rage for the hipster-leaning folk, but modern artists are still releasing vinyl versions of their records – the Jonas Brothers even started a vinyl “club” that fans can join.

7. Certain artists entered the music scene — and we can’t imagine music without them.

caption Lady Gaga wore her infamous meat dress to the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards.

Artists such as Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar, and bands like One Direction and Fifth Harmony really showed up from 2010 to 2020. These artists and groups have found incredible success, and likely will continue to in the next decade.

8. Listening to music is mostly done on our cell phones.

caption Ludacris endorsed Soul headphones.

Back in 2010, some of us still may have been operating on flip-phones and SideKicks. But 10 years later, it’s pretty ubiquitous to see nearly everyone out and about with an iPhone or an Android paired with AirPods or over-ear headphones.

In 2010, people still often listened to music on iPods and CD players, not their phones.

9. Artists have increasingly used their platform to do good.

caption Taylor Swift released "You Need to Calm Down" in 2019.

In the earlier part of the decade, pure pop reigned supreme, and political songs were not as much the norm. But in the second half, artists used their music to make culturally relevant statements.

For instance, Beyoncé dedicated her entire Coachella headlining performances to black college culture and Swift advocated for LGBTQ rights in “You Need To Calm Down.”

10. Broadway had a major moment.

caption Jimmie 'JJ' Jeter getting into the King George costume for the Broadway hit "Hamilton."

Along with streaming came original Broadway music recordings that have totally taken over. Musicals like “Hamilton,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” and “Mean Girls” have made their own mark on the Billboard 200 chart.

Furthermore, “Hamilton” had a record-breaking, chart-topping stay with more than 145 weeks in the top 40 on the chart.

11. Genres have blurred.

caption Ariana Grande performs on June 2, 2018.

Artists are no longer contained to a specific genre that they must follow.

Just this year, Halsey teamed up with K-pop group BTS for “Boy With Luv.” Lil Nas X also topped the charts in 2019 with his country-rap song “Old Town Road,” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus. The results of these cross-genre collaborations are often a beautiful combination of various styles and sound.

Some artists have even crossed over genres completely; Swift started this decade off making country music, but transitioned effortlessly into the pop princess we know today.