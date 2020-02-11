6 charts that show how Netflix’s movie and TV catalog has changed dramatically over the last decade

caption “The Witcher” source Netflix

Netflix’s movie and TV library has shrunk in total titles over the last 10 years in the US, according to data from streaming search engine Reelgood provided to Business Insider.

That’s mainly because Netflix has lost more than 3,000 movies since 2010.

Its TV catalog keeps growing, though, even as companies remove popular shows to fuel their own streaming platforms.

Netflix has focused heavily on original content in recent years and now has nearly 1,100 total original movies and TV shows.

Netflix’s movie and TV library has changed dramatically in the last 10 years.

Streaming search engine Reelgood provided Business Insider with data that show how Netflix’s US content catalog has evolved over the decade. The report shows Netflix has lost more than 3,000 movies in that timespan, even while its total number of TV shows has nearly quadrupled.

While companies remove popular licensed titles to fuel their own streaming services – such as “Friends,” which is heading to WarnerMedia’s HBO Max – the number of Netflix’s licensed shows has actually increased in the last two years.

Still, as the streaming war heats up, Netflix has prioritized original content. What started with a handful of original shows in 2013 has increased to 574 original shows and 523 original movies this year, according to Reelgood.

Netflix’s content chief, Ted Sarandos, has even hinted at a future where almost all of the content is original.

“I think one way or the other, we end up there,” Sarandos said in November at a media summit in New York.

There are some blank spots in Reelgood’s report. Reelgood was founded in 2015, so its historical data only go back that far. It filled in gaps through other sources. In some cases, it had no data. For 2012, for instance, Reelgood was able to provide details on the total number of titles but not the specific number of movies and TV shows.

But the report still provides an overall look at how Netflix’s content library has changed in the last 10 years.

Below are six charts that break it down further:

Netflix’s total number of movies and TV shows combined has decreased from over 7,000 titles in 2010 to fewer than 6,000 titles in 2020. Its number of movies has decreased significantly in the last decade while its number of TV shows has nearly quadrupled.

Total movies in 2010: 6,755

Total TV shows in 2010: 530

Total movies in 2020 (so far): 3,730

Total TV shows in 2020 (so far): 2,108

Netflix’s library peaked in 2012 with more than 11,000 total titles, even though its original content was nonexistent at the time. Its total number of titles has remained steady since 2015 while its original content has increased.

2010: 7,285 total movies and TV shows

2011: N/A

2012: 11,000

2013: 9,000 (8 originals)

2014: 8,103 (17 originals)

2015: 5,769 (82 originals)

2016: 5,532 (235 originals)

2017: 5,553 (458 originals)

2018: 5,158 (756 originals)

2019: 5,769 (1067 originals)

2020 (so far): 5,838 (1097 originals)

Netflix’s total number of movies has decreased every year that Reelgood was able to measure in the last decade, but its number of original movies has increased.

2010: 6,755 total movies

2011: N/A

2012: N/A

2013: N/A

2014: 6,494 (3 original movies)

2015: 4,526 (21 original movies)

2016: 4,335 (92 original movies)

2017: N/A (224 original movies)

2018: 3,857 (370 original movies)

2019: 3,803 (516 original movies)

2020 (so far): 3,730 (523 original movies)

This chart shows more clearly how the number of Netflix’s original movies has increased since 2014.

2014: 3 original movies

2015: 21

2016: 92

2017: 224

2018: 370

2019: 516

2020 (so far): 523

While its number of movies has decreased, Netflix’s total number of TV shows has increased in the last few years.

2010: 7,285 total shows)

2011: N/A

2012: N/A

2013: N/A (8 original shows)

2014: 1,609 (14 original shows)

2015: 1,243 (61 original shows)

2016: 1,197 (143 original shows)

2017: N/A (234 original shows)

2018: 1,301 (386 original shows)

2019: 1,966 (551 original shows)

2020 (so far): 2,108 (574 original shows)

This chart shows more clearly how the number of Netflix’s original TV shows has increased since 2013.

2013: 8 original shows

2014: 14

2015: 61

2016: 143

2017: 234

2018: 386

2019: 551

2020 (so far): 574