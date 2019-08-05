‘American nightmare’: How newspapers across the world reported on the shootings in El Paso and Dayton

source Getty Images

Two mass shootings in less than 24 hours in the US have inspired heartbreaking and powerful headlines across the country.

Many US newspapers have responded to the shootings by criticizing President Donald Trump’s rhetoric and calling for new gun laws.

Much of the world has also taken notice, with top newspapers in countries across their globe offering their own perspective on violence in the US.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Following two mass shootings in the US over the weekend in Texas and Ohio, there’s no short of news coverage from American outlets and newspapers.

As The New York Times front page put it on Monday: “ONE SHOOTING MASSACRE FOLLOWS ANOTHER, SHAKING A BEWILDERED NATION TO ITS CORE.”

“So many bodies,” the front page of the Dallas Morning News said in stark terms on its Sunday front page.

Meanwhile, The Boston Globe’s front page on Monday somberly declared: “This is what we’ve become.”

Indeed, national and local news outlets are consumed by these tragedies, which are part of a broader, troubling trend of gun violence in the US.

The wider world has also taken notice of these deadly incidents, and in many cases offered sharp criticism of the US and President Donald Trump in their coverage of the shootings in El Paso and Dayton.

A manifesto from the suspected shooter in El Paso cited the “invasion” of immigrants as the inspiration for the massacre, and echoed language from Trump. With white nationalism on the rise worldwide, this tragedy touched on issues many countries are facing at present.

Here’s how newspapers and news outlets around the world have covered the two shootings.

The Guardian (UK): “Trump accused of fuelling hate after deadly shootings”

caption The Guardian responds to mass shootings in the US. source Twitter

La Jornada (Mexico): “Terrorist attack against Mexicans…”

caption La Jornada, based in Mexico, described the shooting in El Paso as a terrorist attack against Mexicans. source Twitter

Die Tageszeitung (Germany): “The White Danger”

caption German coverage of the El Paso shooting. source Twitter

Global Times (Chinese state news): “White nationalism feeds off failed globalization adaptation”

caption Chinese state news coverage on the shooting in El Paso. source Twitter

Le Monde (France): “Do not be fooled, the United States is a victim of destructive extreme right-wing terrorism.”

caption Le Monde’s coverage of the El Paso shooting focused on right-wing extremism. source Le Monde

The Sydney Morning Herald (Australia): “US in the midst of a white nationalist terrorism crisis”

caption Some Australian news coverage of the El Paso shooting focused on the broader implications. source Twitter

BBC News (UK): “El Paso and Dayton: Two mass shootings – Will anything change?”

caption Coverage on recent mass shootings in the US from the BBC questioned whether the US will do anything to prevent future tragedies. source Twitter

Jerusalem Post (Israel): “TO STOP THE NEXT ATTACK, EL PASO NEEDS TO BE DESCRIBED AS TERRORISM”

caption Jerusalem Post coverage of the shooting in El Paso. source Jerusalem Post

Der Tagesspiegel (Germany): “Trump’s racism is setting the stage for crimes like this”

caption German coverage of the El Paso shooting has been quite critical of Trump. source Der Tagesspiegel

NZ Herald (New Zealand): “Mass US shootings must put gun ownership back in the crosshairs”

caption The NZ Herald’s coverage of the Texas and Ohio mass shootings focused on gun ownership. source NZ Herald

The i Paper (UK): “American nightmare: Two mass shootings in 24 hours claim 29 lives”

caption The London based i Paper described the mass shootings as part of an “American nightmare.” source Twitter

Vedomosti (Russia): “In the US, the second time in a day there was shooting”

caption The Moscow-based Vedomosti reported on the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton. source Vedomosti

Times of India (India): “US mass shootings: Racism and lax gun control make for a toxic mix”

caption The Times of India pointed to racism and loose gun laws as a big part of the problem in the US. source Twitter

Der Spiegel (Germany): “Weapon mania, racism, gun shots: America’s new civil war”

caption Der Spiegel characterized the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton as a sign the US is in a new civil war. source Spiegel Online

El Universal (Mexico): “In the US it is easier to buy a weapon than a coffee or a hamburger”

caption El Universal in Mexico looked at how easy it is to obtain firearms in the US after the mass shootings. source El Universal

The Globe and Mail (Canada): “America’s undiagnosed sickness continues: White supremacy has been here for two centuries”

caption The Globe and Mail in Canada published an op-ed on white supremacy in America after the shootings. source The Globe and Mail

Morgunblaðið (Iceland): “Alarmingly disastrous Donald Trump”

caption Morgunblaðið in Iceland criticized Trump for the error he made in suggesting the Dayton shooting took place in Toledo. source Morgunblaðið

Daily Record (Scotland): “BLOOD ON HIS HANDS: Trump hate-speak blamed for U.S. mass shootings”