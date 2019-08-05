‘American nightmare’: How newspapers across the world reported on the shootings in El Paso and Dayton

- source
- Getty Images
- Two mass shootings in less than 24 hours in the US have inspired heartbreaking and powerful headlines across the country.
- Many US newspapers have responded to the shootings by criticizing President Donald Trump’s rhetoric and calling for new gun laws.
- Much of the world has also taken notice, with top newspapers in countries across their globe offering their own perspective on violence in the US.
Following two mass shootings in the US over the weekend in Texas and Ohio, there’s no short of news coverage from American outlets and newspapers.
As The New York Times front page put it on Monday: “ONE SHOOTING MASSACRE FOLLOWS ANOTHER, SHAKING A BEWILDERED NATION TO ITS CORE.”
“So many bodies,” the front page of the Dallas Morning News said in stark terms on its Sunday front page.
Meanwhile, The Boston Globe’s front page on Monday somberly declared: “This is what we’ve become.”
Hell of a @BostonGlobe front page today. pic.twitter.com/NpyPojkQhf
— Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) August 5, 2019
Indeed, national and local news outlets are consumed by these tragedies, which are part of a broader, troubling trend of gun violence in the US.
The wider world has also taken notice of these deadly incidents, and in many cases offered sharp criticism of the US and President Donald Trump in their coverage of the shootings in El Paso and Dayton.
A manifesto from the suspected shooter in El Paso cited the “invasion” of immigrants as the inspiration for the massacre, and echoed language from Trump. With white nationalism on the rise worldwide, this tragedy touched on issues many countries are facing at present.
Here’s how newspapers and news outlets around the world have covered the two shootings.
The Guardian (UK): “Trump accused of fuelling hate after deadly shootings”
- source
La Jornada (Mexico): “Terrorist attack against Mexicans…”
- source
Die Tageszeitung (Germany): “The White Danger”
- source
Global Times (Chinese state news): “White nationalism feeds off failed globalization adaptation”
- source
Le Monde (France): “Do not be fooled, the United States is a victim of destructive extreme right-wing terrorism.”
- source
- Le Monde
The Sydney Morning Herald (Australia): “US in the midst of a white nationalist terrorism crisis”
- source
BBC News (UK): “El Paso and Dayton: Two mass shootings – Will anything change?”
- source
Jerusalem Post (Israel): “TO STOP THE NEXT ATTACK, EL PASO NEEDS TO BE DESCRIBED AS TERRORISM”
- source
- Jerusalem Post
Der Tagesspiegel (Germany): “Trump’s racism is setting the stage for crimes like this”
- source
- Der Tagesspiegel
NZ Herald (New Zealand): “Mass US shootings must put gun ownership back in the crosshairs”
- source
- NZ Herald
The i Paper (UK): “American nightmare: Two mass shootings in 24 hours claim 29 lives”
- source
Vedomosti (Russia): “In the US, the second time in a day there was shooting”
- source
- Vedomosti
Times of India (India): “US mass shootings: Racism and lax gun control make for a toxic mix”
- source
Der Spiegel (Germany): “Weapon mania, racism, gun shots: America’s new civil war”
- source
- Spiegel Online
El Universal (Mexico): “In the US it is easier to buy a weapon than a coffee or a hamburger”
- source
- El Universal
The Globe and Mail (Canada): “America’s undiagnosed sickness continues: White supremacy has been here for two centuries”
- source
- The Globe and Mail
Morgunblaðið (Iceland): “Alarmingly disastrous Donald Trump”
- source
- Morgunblaðið
Daily Record (Scotland): “BLOOD ON HIS HANDS: Trump hate-speak blamed for U.S. mass shootings”
- source
