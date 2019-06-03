Kevin Jonas said that Nick Jonas’ “head exploded” when he met Miley Cyrus and fell in love for the first time.

“We got to be on the ‘Hannah Montana’ episode on the Disney Channel,” Kevin recalled in the Jonas Brothers’ Amazon Prime Video documentary called “Chasing Happiness,” which will be released on Tuesday. “That changed girls for Nick forever. When he met Miley, I think that kid’s head exploded.”

The Jonas Brothers guest-starred as themselves on season two of “Hannah Montana” in 2007. On the episode, Cyrus’ pop star character encountered the band in a recording studio and Jonas was enamored, called her “pretty” and stumbling over his words. They also performed a duet with the actress called “We Got the Party.”

“I started writing about love and I actually knew what it felt like,” Nick said in the documentary.

He added: “For the first time, I was asking them the kinds of questions that only a younger brother could ask their older brothers.”

In real life, Nick and Cyrus dated for two years before breaking up in 2007. At the peak of their teenage fame, Cyrus and the Jonas Brothers were regular faces on the Disney Channel due to “Hannah Montana,” the “Camp Rock” movies (which the siblings starred in), and their involvement in other projects for the network (like Disney’s eco-friendly Friends for Change campaign).

After the two stars split, Cyrus released a track called “7 Things,” which fans speculated was about Jonas. The singer never said that the track was about him, but in the music video, she wore a necklace that he once gave her. Jonas also wrote a song called “Wedding Bells,” which was released in 2013. He later said that the track was about Cyrus, who confirmed her engagement to Liam Hemsworth in 2012.

Cyrus and Jonas have remained on friendly terms and in an interview on Beats 1, Jonas revealed that the Jonas Brothers’ duet with her, called “Before the Storm,” is his favorite song that the band has ever done.

The “Hannah Montana” star is now married to Hemsworth, who she met while filming “The Last Song” and dated on and off for 10 years before getting married in Tennessee on December 23, 2018. Meanwhile, Jonas tied the knot with Priyanka Chopra during two elaborate ceremonies that took place in India in December.