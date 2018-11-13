The US airlines most and least likely to mishandle your luggage

caption Some airlines may be more likely to mishandle your baggage than others. source Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

Each year, thousands of suitcases end up separated from their owners due to airline baggage mishandlings. Although many of these missing suitcases eventually get to the right place, some never do.

Just last month, the US Department of Transportation (DOT) issued their latest airline travel report that lists the mishandled baggage stats for August 2018.

The data is based on passenger reports concerning lost, damaged, delayed, or pilfered baggage. The numbers could be higher or lower depending on any reports that were false or any missing luggage incidents that went unreported. This data is also limited to US airlines.

Here’s how 12 major US airlines compare, according to the DOT report’s August 2018 data.

Envoy Air had 6.21 bags mishandled per 1,000 passengers in August 2018.

Envoy is a subsidiary of the American Airlines Group.

The airline on this list with the highest rate of mishandled luggage in August 2018 is the Texas-based airline Envoy Air, according to the latest DOT consumer report.

The report states there were about six mishandled pieces of luggage for every 1,000 passengers, which is consistent with the statistics of years past. Since 2012, Envoy Air has logged more than twice as many mishandled luggage complaints as their top competitors.

This is slightly lower than the eight mishandled pieces of luggage per 1,000 passengers reported earlier this year in January.

ExpressJet Airlines had 5.87 mishandled bags per 1,000 passengers in August 2018.

ExpressJet Airlines is one of the largest regional airlines. This carrier operates regional flights across the United States that are branded as flights for American Eagle and United Express.

Because of the many flights ExpressJet operates, it could help explain why this airline has some of the most reports of mishandled baggage on the DOT list.

SkyWest Airlines had 4.69 mishandled bags per 1,000 passengers in August 2018.

SkyWest is a regional airline that flies under United, Delta, Alaska, and American Airlines.

SkyWest operates thousands of flights for Alaska Airlines, American, Delta, and United Airlines, and is owned by ExpressJet.

In August of 2018, the airline was reported as having over four mishandled bags per 1,000 passengers, according to the DOT report.

American Airlines had 4.34 mishandled bags per 1,000 passengers in August 2018.

In 2017, the DOT report stated that the airline mishandled 346,276 pieces of luggage as reported by their 122 million passengers that year. That breaks down to 2.84 mishandled bags per every 1,000 passengers.

In August 2018, that number grew to over four mishandled bags per 1,000 passengers, according to the recent DOT report.

United Airlines had 3.15 mishandled bags per 1,000 passengers in August 2018.

They lose about three pieces of baggage per every 1,000 passengers.

According to the DOT report, United had over three pieces of mishandled luggage per every 1,000 passengers, which is slightly up from their 2017 yearly average of 2.38 mishandled bags per 1,000 passengers.

United Airlines has made great strides since 2012 and has since improved their numbers by more than 50%.

Alaska Airlines had 3.09 mishandled bags per 1,000 passengers in August 2018.

They compensate for delayed luggage.

Although in 2018 Alaska Airlines was crowned the US airline that passengers are most satisfied with, it has still struggled to compete with Delta and Spirit in terms of handling baggage.

Alaska is the only airline on this list that will compensate for delayed luggage, offering passengers a $25 discount code for a future Alaska Airlines flight.

Southwest Airlines had 2.9 mishandled bags per 1,000 passengers in August 2018.

The largest domestic air carrier, Southwest Airlines had around 40,000 bags that were mishandled per 13.7 million fliers in August 2018. For every 1,000 passengers, that’s nearly three bags that were reported as mishandled.

For what it’s worth, Southwest is the only major airline that doesn’t charge for the first two checked bags.

Frontier Airlines had 2.77 mishandled bags per 1,000 passengers in August 2018.

From 2016 to 2017, Frontier’s average of mishandled luggage decreased from four reports to three reports per 1,000 passengers, which is pretty good considering they also transported two million more people than the year prior.

The current August report states that about three bags are lost per every 1,000 passengers, which is consistent with the 2017 annual findings.

Hawaiian Airlines had 2.58 mishandled bags per 1,000 passengers in August 2018.

Hawaiian is a big commercial airline.

Hawaiian Airlines is the eighth largest commercial airline in the US and it is based in Honolulu, Hawaii. Since 2016, the airline has averaged under three reports of mishandled bags per 1,000 passengers. The August 2018 numbers are consistent with that trend.

JetBlue Airways had 1.97 mishandled bags per 1,000 passengers in August 2018.

A JetBlue Airways plane.

JetBlue Airways’ record has remained fairly steady over the past couple of years. Only about two bags have been reported lost per every 1,000 passengers since 2016.

Along with Delta and Spirit Airlines, JetBlue has soared to the top of the rankings list with the most recent August 2018 data.

Delta Airlines had 1.94 mishandled bags per 1,000 passengers in August 2018.

A Boeing 757 Delta Airlines plane.

Delta had just under 22,000 bags that were reported as mishandled per 11.3 million fliers in August 2018. For every 1,000 passengers, that’s just under two bags that were reported as mishandled.

Delta’s yearly average in 2017 was 1.82 mishandled bags per 1,000 passengers, according to the DOT.

Spirit Airlines had 1.84 mishandled bags per 1,000 passengers in August 2018.

A Spirit Airlines plane.

In August 2018, Spirit was the best US airline when it came to mishandled luggage. According to the DOT report, the airline had around 4,400 bags that were reported as mishandled per the 2.4 million people that flew the airline that month, or around 1.84 mishandled bags per 1,000 passengers.

Spirit also had the lowest rate of mishandled luggage in 2017, according to the DOT.

