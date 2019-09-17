How often you should get your hair cut, depending on your style

caption How often you should visit your hair salon depends on your hair type and style, according to salon owner Emma Fitzgerald (not pictured). source Mike Coppola/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows

How often you should get your hair trimmed can depend on both your hair type and the amount of wear and tear your hair goes through.

Emma Fitzgerald, owner of Salon Très in Joliet, Illinois, told Insider that people with long hair require more regular trims because of the damage that restyling can do to strands.

The hair expert recommends that those with a shorter style should get a trim every four to six weeks.

While some salons suggest that those with tight curls should have their hair trimmed every five to six weeks, Fitzgerald says it’s possible to push appointments to every 12 weeks.

Unsure of when to book your next haircut? The answer is a little more complicated than you might expect.

Emma Fitzgerald, owner of Salon Très in Joliet, Illinois, told Insider that everything from your hair texture to styling habits can affect how much time should go by before your next hair appointment.

Here’s what Fitzgerald recommends, depending on your hair type.

Emma Fitzgerald (not pictured), the owner of Salon Très in Joliet, Illinois, recommends getting long hair trimmed every eight weeks to keep it healthy.

“In most cases when people have longer hair, they’ll throw it in a ponytail to work out but then they’re not ready to wash it, so they’ll come home and restyle it – whether by teasing it, brushing it, curling it, or smoothing it,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s just more hair to manage, and so therefore, they require more frequent haircuts.”

The salon owner noted that people with long hair can also be prone to playing with their hair a lot, which can lead to breakage. That’s why she suggests seeing a stylist every eight weeks to keep long hair healthy.

It’s easier to maintain a shorter hairstyle with visits to the salon every four to six weeks, according to Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald recommends that those sporting a shorter look still have their hair trimmed regularly, making an appointment every four to six weeks.

“It’s basically about image,” she said. “It’s not necessarily about the wear and tear. It’s just about keeping that hairstyle looking like it’s in tip-top shape.”

Fitzgerald recommends that those with coarse and curly hair have it trimmed every 12 weeks.

Good news for those who fall into this category: According to Fitzgerald, you don’t need to get your hair cut very often.

“We suggest those who have a tight curl and coarse texture to their hair push it closer to 12 weeks just because the natural oils of their scalp travel down the hair strand and the oils help them naturally maintain a healthier stronger hair follicle,” she said.

Some salons may advise having slightly more regular appointments. For example, Ouidad, a salon with a focus on curly hair, recommends having a trim every six to eight weeks to prevent split ends and knotting.

If you have fine hair, you might want to get your hair cut every four to six weeks.

Whether it’s wavy or straight, you should get your strands trimmed every four to six weeks if you have fine hair, according to Fitzgerald. It’s really all about appearance, the salon owner says, since thinner hair can look limp or unhealthy without regular trims.

Fitzgerald suggests a visit to the salon every four weeks if you use heat tools in your hair a lot.

Using thermal tools may give you the hair of your dreams, but it can take a toll on your hair. Fitzgerald said that those who use heat usually need to get their hair cut every four weeks.

“The hair becomes damaged over time,” she said. “The only way to really repair the hair is by cutting off the damaged part.”

Of course, the less you use heat styling, the less often you need to get your ends trimmed.

If you get your hair colored, and take care of it, you can push your appointments to every eight weeks, Fitzgerald says.

If you get your hair colored but treat it with care (meaning you don’t style it with heat often, you don’t blow dry it, and you don’t play with it all the time), Fitzgerald says you don’t have to get it cut quite as often.

“If someone is coloring their hair and taking good care of their hair, it’s going to closer to the eight-week mark,” she said.

If you want your hair to grow, leave 10 to 12 weeks between salon visits.

You may have heard that if you want your hair to grow, you should get it trimmed often – but Fitzgerald says that’s not necessarily the case. The best thing you can do is wait and let it grow for 10 to 12 weeks between appointments, the salon owner says.

“In most cases, that gets us past that clean line and gives us a little more length to transition to a new style,” she said. She recommended putting your hair in a ponytail if you really want your hair to grow. “That way, you won’t thermal style it and you won’t play with it,” she said. “That allows the hair to get stronger and grow.”