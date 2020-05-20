All the surreal ways beaches and parks could change after coronavirus so you can enjoy the outdoors and still keep your distance from strangers

View this post on Instagram

When clients do cool sh*t, we tell the world about it! So proud and excited to get @reveventpro the recognition they deserve for this AWESOME social distancing, yet still social, idea – bumper tables! . In less than 36 hours we’ve had: ▪️31 media stories (and counting!) ▪️3,000+ FB video shares ▪️2,000+ FB comments ▪️6,000+ IG video views ▪️100 new IG followers . And the numbers keep growing! (Check out the spot by @todayshow in stories ????????) . Whoa damn y’all! That’s what I call baller ???????? #prmanager #pragency #brandawareness (???? @katiejkirby) . . . . . . . . #saveevents #eventlife #socialdistancing #futureofevents #futureofmeetings #sanitizingislife #bizbash #virtualevents