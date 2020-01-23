How painful is labor and how you might reduce the pain

caption A number of different factors, including the mother’s position, can affect how painful labor is. source RubberBall Productions / Getty Images

The second stage of labor is the most intense and physically active – contractions increase in frequency, the baby starts to crown, and you will likely feel the most pain.

You may feel severe cramping, a gripping sensation in the abdomen, and back pain during the second stage of labor.

Squatting during the second stage of labor may help reduce the pain.

This article was reviewed by Rhonia Gordon, MD, who is a clinical assistant professor with the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at NYU Langone.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Having a child can be a labor of love, literally. And everyone will experience it differently. Here’s what to expect if it’s your first time giving birth.

The first stage of labor is when you start feeling regular contractions until you are 10 cm dilated. It can last anywhere from a couple of hours to a few days. But it’s the second stage of labor when you can expect the most pain.

The second stage of labor encompasses that time that your spending pushing at 10 cm until the baby is delivered. The pain may intensify as contractions increase in frequency and the baby starts to crown.

According to Euan Wallace, the former director of obstetrics services at Monash Health in Australia, the second stage is where severe cramping or a gripping sensation in the abdomen may come in. Wallace says many women complain of back pain during the second stage, which could indicate the way the baby is positioned – babies facing up tend to cause more severe back pain.

On a scale of one to ten, Wallace says some women describe labor pain as a minimum two or three, while others feel it as a ten. The pain from contractions comes and goes with brief periods of relief.

The mother’s position during labor also matters. Squatting may reduce labor pain and shorten the second stage of labor. Sitting positions are associated with less labor pain and shortened second stage of labor, but increased blood loss and obstetric anal sphincter injury.

The second stage of labor is the most physically active for your body. According to a 2011 study, your heart rate can go up to nearly 200 beats per minute. “[It’s] easily equivalent to an elite athlete’s most intense workout,” Wallace says.

Once you’re done giving birth, the pain should subside but expect to be sore, particularly in the back, stomach, and pelvic muscles. Lacerations and incision sites could also hurt, such as vaginal lacerations tears or episiotomy, which is an incision made on the vaginal opening to widen it and help the baby get out. Vaginal lacerations will typically heal 4 to 6 weeks after delivery.

Related stories about pregnancy: