12 people reveal how they found out their dad had a ‘second family’

Sometimes individuals find out that one of their parents had another family besides their own.

In some cases, individuals discover this by having a shared name as someone else.

Other times, they discovered that their father had another family (or multiple other families) using DNA tests or by seeing their father with another child.

Sometimes, married individuals decide to start second families and keep them a secret from some of their loved ones. But in some cases, it’s only a matter of time until the truth comes out – and the truth can come out in some surprising ways.

Here are 12 stories from Reddit users about how they or someone in their life discovered their father had a second family.

INSIDER cannot independently authenticate these stories.

“After my parents’ 10-year anniversary church wedding, someone called the church registrar saying that she was the legal wife.”

“After my parents’ 10-year anniversary church wedding, someone called the church registrar saying that she was the legal wife. The secretary from the registrar proceeded to call my mom to inform her about it. My mom did investigations on her own a full week after the event.

“She eventually found out that my dad had a daughter with his mistress and he had been staying with them five days a week. His excuse was always, ‘Work is hectic so I might as well stay at someone’s place.’ Yeah, right. Mom decided to end the relationship and the whole family was in chaos.” – Reddit user soleillie18

“Two families showed up at the funeral.”

“[When my friend’s dad died,] two families showed up at the funeral. Guy had two wives and five kids total. No one knew anything; it was a huge shock and it basically messed up everyone involved.

“Many years later, my friend is close and has a good relationship with his half-siblings but his mom and sisters never really got over it and pretend they don’t exist …” – Reddit user Aneley13

“When I was looking at his tax return, it showed a girl’s name as a dependent.”

“I found out my dad had a daughter after my parents divorced. When I was 18 looking at his tax return for college financial aid, it showed a girl’s name as a dependent. I never asked him about it until a few years back when she contacted me on social media asking if I was her brother.” – Reddit user brandnvsworld

“I met a person with an unusual name on a small gaming forum.”

“My dad had a daughter with a Nicaraguan woman who lived in America and [when I was younger] he would go to America on ‘work trips.’ He got banned from America after overstaying and my mother knew the entire time. They never said anything my entire life.

“Then, I met a person with an unusual name on a small gaming forum, talked about it to my parents, and everyone loses their s— because it turned out she was my half-sister. They verified it and everything and had to cough up photos I still have. Now she’s the only person who’s remotely related to me that I can stand.” – Reddit user GahDemArmsRace

“My wife’s friend witnessed her father hugging a girl in another class.”

“This happened to my wife’s friend. The father was a fireman and his two daughters lived down the block. It turns out he had a second family, also with two daughters a few blocks away.

“The second woman knew he had a wife and kids, but they never told their daughters. The fireman did one of those safety talks in school and gave a hug to one of the daughters from the second family before he left. My wife’s friend witnessed her father hugging a girl in another class and asked about it at dinner. Things went downhill from there.” – Reddit user Marmorset

“[He] started dating this girl that had the same last name as him.”

“I had a friend in high school who started dating this girl that had the same last name as him. Turns out, she was his half-sister and his dad was raising two families he kept secret from each other.” – Reddit user manbearbatman

“My mom and I knew her and thought she was just my cousin.”

“I found out my dad had a secret daughter. My mom and I knew her and thought she was just my cousin. Turns out, my dad had an affair with his brother’s wife. So she was kind of my sister and my cousin at the same time.

“She just showed up one day saying she came to visit and gave my dad a letter she had written. I never read it myself but it was apparently very emotional saying she hated knowing she was lying to everyone. My mom didn’t seem to be affected by it much, but my parents got divorced a year later. I think my uncle who thought she was his daughter for 19 years took it the hardest.” – Reddit user imoutotrash

“Another sibling did a DNA test and made her results public.”

“Well, my wife has recently found out she has at least eight half-siblings. Apparently, another sibling did a DNA test and made her results public or something. One of the unknown half-siblings had done the same and voila.” – Reddit user M_Russell_Blowhard

“His wife goes to get the birth certificate for her son and the lady in the office gives her the one which belongs to the mistress’ son.”

“A friend from work told me this story. Her sister married this guy who turned out to be having about three affairs. When she gave birth to their first son, the guy’s mistress also gave birth about two weeks after. The idiot decided to name both of his sons the same first name and both kids also shared his second name.

“So about three years later, his wife goes to get the birth certificate for her son and the lady in the office gives her the one which belongs to the mistress’ son, which is how she found out about the whole situation. They’re divorced now, and it turned out he guy has 11 children with five different women.” – Reddit user Kussa_Low

“He decided he just liked one family more than the other.”

“My grandpa was one of those men that ‘married’ two women and had two families – both in the same city. From what my mom told me, he’d go on week-long business trips every other week. He managed to do this for about 15 years.

“The kids started to get older and he decided he just liked one family more than the other. Unfortunately, it was not my mother’s family he chose. He turned his back on three teenagers and a single mom in the ’60s. It really messed them up. I got to meet him only a few times and all I can tell you about the man is his name and that I know he stayed with his other family the rest of his life.” – Reddit user clientnotfound

“Both of his sons, who both had the same first, middle, AND last name, ended up at the same high school together.”

“This happened to two guys I went to school with. Their dad had a secret second family for 14 years until both of his sons, who both had the same first, middle, AND last name, ended up at the same high school together. In the same class, even. They also looked so similar to each other that they may as well have been twins.

“They both immediately confronted their parents in a ‘Hey, something weird happened today…’ way, and that’s it, the secret was out. The wife and the mistress left him not long after, but the half-brothers went on to be really good friends.” – Reddit user spiderbundles

“During roll call, they called her name, and she and another girl responded.”

“This happened to one of my grand aunts. She was in third or fourth grade and it was the first day of school. During roll call, they called her name, and she and another girl responded; it turned out they both had the same first and last name (different middle names).

“They became instant friends because of the shared names and started talking about their families; they then realized that their dad also shared the same first name and last name – even middle name – and looked very similar as well. Once my aunt got home and told all this to her mom, all heck broke loose. It turns out that her father had been fathering children around the neighborhood and letting the women use his last name for the baby. I think it came out that he had like 20 children altogether.” – Reddit user ryknw01

