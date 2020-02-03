Amy Klobuchar has a food-based campaign strategy for the Iowa caucuses. Politicians have a long history of using meals to gain votes.

caption Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) sample some of the entries in the ninth annual Minnesota Congressional Delegation Hotdish Competition in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill April 09, 2019 in Washington, DC source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In the months leading up to the Iowa Caucus, Amy Klobuchar has used a classic Midwestern meal, “hot dish,” as a means to gather voters and talk about her campaign.

The practice of “wining and dining” for votes can be traced back as far as ancient Rome and Greece.

It hasn’t always worked. Here’s how politicians have used this strategy throughout history and during the 2020 presidential race.

Americans may be at each other’s throats when it comes to talking politics. But at the end of the day, there’s one thing we all have in common: food.

And our representatives are well aware of that.

Political figures have been using food as a means to boost their public image and recruit new voters for thousands of years. Some politicians, including Julius Caesar and Hannibal, placed emphasis on the simple diets of rulers and emperors, as a way to highlight personality traits and demonstrate temperate behavior.

In 1758, George Washington bribed voters by campaigning with gallons of booze in order to gain a seat in the Virginia House of Burgesses. And in the late 19th century, massive political barbecues in New York were used to sway voters with oxen feasts.

Though it’s technically illegal to use food or drink as a means to bribe voters in the US today, political figures have found savvy ways to win over the hearts and stomachs of the American people.

In the current election, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar has been touring Iowa with “hot dish,” a classic midwestern recipe, trying to draw voters into her corner. The Monday night caucuses will determine whether the strategy will work.

From hot sauce to hot dish, here are some notable examples of how politicians have tried using food and booze to boost their image and gain votes.

In 1758, George Washington spent his entire campaign budget — a whopping 50 pounds — on 160 gallons of liquor in order to sway voters on election day.

caption Rembrandt Peale (American, 1778–1860), circa 1854. Oil on canvas. The de Young Museum, Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco. source VCG Wilson/Corbis via Getty Images

This commonly accepted method of bribing was referred to as “swilling the planters with bumbo.”

Sources: National Constitution Center, Smithsonian Magazine

In New England, there’s a tradition of making “Election cake” to draw in voters and boost turnout.

caption Example of a spiced cake resembling Election Day cake. source Business Insider/Aly Weisman

The cake has a long history. In 1771, one man even sent a bill to the Connecticut General Assembly to cover the cost of making cakes for Election Day celebrations.

Sources: NPR, New York Times

In 1777, James Madison lost a seat in the House of Delegates for refusing to participate in Virginia’s long-standing tradition of “corrupting influence of spiritous liquors, and other treats.”

caption James Madison. source National Archives / Handout / Getty Images

Once his opponent brought whiskey for the voters, Madison didn’t stand a chance.

Sources: Smithsonian Magazine, Library of Congress

During the 1860 Presidential election, Democrats working for Stephen A. Douglas held a carnival and ox-roast in the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

caption Full length portrait of statesman, Stephen Arnold Douglas, (1813-1861). He served as the senator of Illinois. source Matthew Brady/Getty Images

The event attracted over 30,000 people. But the Democrats didn’t have enough food for everyone, and Douglas lost the race.

Sources: New York Times, Smithsonian Magazine

In 1876, Republicans in Brooklyn invited crowds of voters to a campaign barbecue after parading through the streets of New York with two massive oxen.

They roasted the beasts in Myrtle Avenue Park where 50,000 people gathered to eat in “one of the most magnificent affairs” ever held in the neighborhood.

Source: Smithsonian Magazine

In 1928, a political ad for Herbert Hoover appeared to promise voters “a chicken for every pot,” using food as a means to highlight wealth disparities and appeal to the average American.

caption Herbert Hoover’s 1928 political advertisement promising voters “A Chicken for Every Pot” source Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs

Source: Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs

In 1948, the tradition of bribing was put to an end when a law was passed deeming it illegal to reward people for votes using food, booze, or “any such expenditure” that could violate the electoral process.

caption An 1880s political cartoon mocking the use of food to get voters. source The Cartoon Collector/Print Collector/Getty Images

Source: Cornell Law School

But that hasn’t stopped politicians from hosting food-centric gatherings or, in today’s age, posting opportunistic selfies with food online.

caption Donald Trump eats a pork chop on a stick while attending the Iowa State Fair on August 15, 2015 in Des Moines, Iowa. source Win McNamee/Getty Images

In 1956, President Eisenhower iconically portrayed himself as a “regular American” when he kicked off his campaign with an advertisement drinking a bottle of Coca-Cola.

caption President Eisenhower drinks soda from a bottle in this close up during the big Republican rally at his Gettysburg farm yesterday which was the kickoff of his campaign for re-election. source Getty Images

Sources: The Guardian, Time

In 1976, Senator Henry M. Jackson made headlines when he campaigned in New York City and ate at Katz’s Delicatessen, a popular Jewish deli.

caption People stand in line at Katz’s Delicatessen, the famous deli founded in 1888, in New York’s lower East Side source Thomson Reuters

Jackson was known for his rather unadventurous taste in foods, and many saw as his attempt to get the Jewish vote.

Source: The New York Times

After Mike Huckabee was declared the Republican winner of the 2008 Iowa Caucus, he attributed it to meeting with voters at Pizza Ranch, a popular Western-themed restaurant.

caption Mike Huckabee. source Jim Young/Reuters

“I largely won it because of Pizza Ranches all over the state,” Huckabee said. “We created the Pizza Ranch strategy. A lot of people have copied it since then, but I think we created it.”

Source: Des Moine Register

In 2016, Hillary Clinton appeared on one of New York’s largest Hip Hop and R&B radio stations and claimed to carry hot sauce with her everywhere she goes.

caption Hot sauces. source Flickr/2eklectik

Though Clinton’s been talking about her love of the condiment for years, she received controversy for seemingly pandering to a black audience, after “I got hot sauce in my bag, swag” became a common phrase from Beyonce’s hit song “formation.”

Source: The Atlantic

In the months leading up to the Iowa caucus, Senator Amy Klobuchar has invited voters to enjoy “hot dish.”

caption Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) sample some of the entries in the ninth annual Minnesota Congressional Delegation Hot dish Competition in Washington, DC. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

It’s a traditionally inexpensive Midwestern meal at gatherings she calls “hot dish house parties.”

At these events, campaign literature is passed out next to steaming plates of Klobuchar’s famous recipe.

Source: New York Times

When Kirsten Gillibrand’s campaign brought her to South Carolina, she was sure to eat the staple: fried chicken and waffles. But she quickly received backlash.

Critics called her “inauthentic” when she tried eating the famous southern dish with a fork and knife, and then awkwardly asked the waiter what the appropriate way to do it was.

Source: Politico

In a new method of introducing food to politics, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has brought voters into her home through a series of Instagram cooking videos.

caption Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez cooking on Instagram Live. source @ocasio2018 Instagram

Ocasio-Cortez uses social media as a platform to talk about politics while offering a relatable, down-to-earth persona to young voters.

Source: Newsweek

Throughout his campaigns, Beto O’Rourke littered his Instagram page with shots of himself giving impassioned speeches while standing atop counters in local coffee shops, bars, and diners.

caption Beto O’Rourke ate a lot on Instagram. source Twitter

O’Rourke’s social media presence has consistently sported him feasting on different delicacies on the road, such as having popovers in New England.

Source: The Guardian

Donald Trump caused outrage in 2016 when he tweeted a photo of himself with a taco bowl.

caption Donald Trump tweets out a photo of him eating a taco bowl at Trump Tower. source Twitter/@realdonaldtrump

“Happy Cinco de Mayo! The best taco bowls are made in Trump Tower Grill. I love Hispanics!” he wrote.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump defended his post and claimed, “people loved it, and you know what, I’m going to do great with the Hispanics.”

Source: Business Insider

Elizabeth Warren became the subject of internet mockery when, in the middle of an Instagram live video she stopped to say, “hold on a sec, I’m gonna get me a beer,” and proceeded to awkwardly grab a brew from her refrigerator.

Critics mocked her for using this tactic as a way to convey a sort of “down-home,” relatable persona.

Source: The Atlantic

During the Iowa State Fair, Pete Buttigieg showed Iowans that he can immerse himself into the culture of fried foods by biting into huge pork chops, bacon BLTs, and fried Oreos.

caption Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at the Iowa State Fair August 13, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Source: Eater