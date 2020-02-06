Polyamorous people are often experts at coping with relationship jealousy — here are some of their tips

caption “In our society we’ve really conflated jealousy with love and it’s problematic,” Amy Moors, a Chapman University psychology professor and relationships researcher, previously told Insider. (Interview subjects not depicted) source Shutterstock/88studio

People in monogamous relationships sometimes they don’t think they could be in a successful polyamorous relationship because they’d be too jealous.

The assumption is that people with more than one partner may love their partners less because they have to spread their love out among various people. That isn’t true.

Many polyamorous people have found healthy ways to cope with jealousy so they can maintain strong, honest, and intimate relationships with more than one person at a time.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

It’s a common myth that people who get jealous could never handle being in a polyamorous relationship.

Underlying that myth is the assumption that monogamous love their partner so much they couldn’t bear to share their love, and that people in polyamorous relationships must love their partners less. In reality, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“In our society we’ve really conflated jealousy with love and it’s problematic,” Amy Moors, a Chapman University psychology professor and relationships researcher, previously told Insider. “We often interpret jealousy as that person cares about you and really likes you, and that is so incredibly harmful to want to possess someone like that.”

Rather, people in healthy polyamorous relationships may view jealousy as an indication of deeper personal problems, like feeling insecure or inadequate. When they feel jealous, they confront that emotion head on in order to keep their relationships honest and strong.

Here’s how some people in polyamorous relationships have learned to cope with feelings of jealousy.

Jason Boyd, 33, said acknowledging jealous feelings rather than ignoring them helps.

caption Acknowledge your feelings of jealousy and let them pass naturally. (Interview subjects not depicted) source J Walters / Shutterstock

Boyd, a copywriter and the founder of fictionphile.com, told Insider he’s in a polyamorous relationship where his primary partner is a gender queer 22-year-old. Coping with jealousy as it arises, rather than pushing it aside, has helped, Boyd said.

“Jealousy is going to happen. It’s natural. You can try to fight it by stuffing it down or ignoring it, but that won’t work. You can tell yourself to ‘stop it,’ but that won’t work either,” Boyd said. “The only thing that does work is to push through it.”

According to Boyd, acknowledging jealous feelings and then letting them pass naturally can also build up “compersion,” or feeling happy because you see that your partner is happy.

“If you focus on how happy you are making them by accepting them as they explore the multi-faceted heart, you feel a little less jealous and a little more grateful,” Boyd said.

Audria O’Neill, a woman who used to be in a monogamous marriage, suggested talking about boundaries as early as possible.

caption Talk about boundaries as soon as you can. source Shutterstock

O’Neill told Insider she and her husband have been together for over seven years and after four years as a monogamous couple, decided to try polyamory.

She had more trouble dealing with jealousy during the monogamous period of their relationship than now.

“The stakes for lying, and therefore a full-on affair, were higher,” during the monogamous period, she said.

Once she and her husband created realistic rules, like always having protected sex and talking to each other before having sex with a new partner, “my fear and jealousy lessened because I felt sure he would just tell me if he was ever interested in someone. I didn’t have to stay up worrying all night,” O’Neill said.

She suggested creating concrete rules with partners to ensure you’re all on the same page. Although it can feel unnatural at first, O’Neill said the practice gets easier the more you do it.

O’Neill also suggested looking inwards to understand the root of your jealousy.

caption Reflect on why you make be jealous before talking to your partner. source Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Fickr

Taking personal responsibility for feelings, rather than blaming her partner’s actions for how she felt about their relationship, also strengthened their bond, O’Neill said.

“Our feelings are due to our own perceptions, like thinking that maybe your partner is attracted to others because they don’t actually love us,” O’Neill said.

“Tending to our emotions on a personal level and taking acknowledgment and responsibility for why we think a certain way,” has proved a healthier approach than attempting to control her spouse’s actions, she said.

During the four years O’Neill has been in a polyamorous relationship, she said this new way of thinking about jealousy has increased her sense of security and self worth.

“Over time you see that if your partner didn’t actually want to be with you, then they just wouldn’t be with you. You come to realize you’re pretty damn awesome and that they want you in their life,” she said.

Kayla Lords said journaling helps her get in touch with her emotions and process them in a healthy way.

caption Try tools like journaling to work through your feelings. source Mayur Kakade/ Getty Images

Lords, the co-founder of LovingBDSM.net, told Insider she recently experienced jealousy in her polyamorous relationship with her husband and wrote about her feelings in order to work through them.

After noticing that she felt insecure about the fact her husband was on a date with a different partner of his, Lords journaled about it.

“[I] went deep into my own thoughts and got very real with myself about where those feelings came from. Past relationships and childhood emotional trauma played a huge part.”

According to Lords, these insights helped her later talk to her husband about the experience in a calm way, rather than fighting about it.

Lords also said active listening and a willingness to be vulnerable can help make jealousy-related conversations productive learning experiences.

caption Listen actively to your partner and be willing to be vulnerable. source praetorianphoto/Getty Images

Before sharing the insecurities she journaled about with her husband, Lords said she made sure to listen to his experience going on the date she was originally jealous about.

After her spouse finished talking, Lords said she felt comfortable sharing her feelings of jealousy.

“When I shared my insecurities, I talked about how I felt, how I reacted, and where those feelings came from. What I did not do is demand that he change his behavior to accommodate my jealousy,” Lords said.

Taking this approach prevented an argument, and Lords said her spouse validated her after she was vulnerable about her emotions, which helped her move forward from the experience.

Tara Skubella said getting to know her primary partner’s other partner made her feel more secure and empathetic.

caption Sometimes, getting to know your partner’s other partners can be helpful. source Tetra Images/ Getty Images

Skubella, a Colorado resident in her mid-40s, said she’s been with her primary partner Darrin for 3.5 years and also dates a secondary partner named Betsy.

Skubella said that although she doesn’t get jealous often, she distinctly remembered a time when she felt inadequate about her age because Darrin was dating someone else much younger than her, and that made her jealous.

After meeting Darrin’s date in person, however, Skubella said she was able to focus on her feelings of happiness, or compersion, for Darrin.

She also said talking with Darrin about her complicated emotions helped her move past the jealousy.

Lola Phoenix, a London-based writer, said it’s important to set boundaries in your relationship to minimize jealousy.

caption Set boundaries based on your needs, not societal expectations. source FG Trade/Getty Images

Phoenix told Vice that to them, jealousy is an innate human emotion – so acting like it won’t appear in their relationships is unrealistic.

In order to curb the jealousy, Phoenix said they’ve established clear boundaries with their partners around dating and interacting with their partner’s other metamours, or people they’re dating.

While there’s a common practice in some polyamorous relationships to be friends with your partners metamours called “Kitchen Table Polyamory,” Phoenix said doing what works best for your individual needs is more important than trying to fit a specific mold of polyamory.

“Some people want to be friends with all their partner’s metamours, but I don’t. My policy is: If we get along, great, but I don’t have to meet them,” Phoenix said.

Krystal Baugher, a Colorado-based writer, said it’s important to take care of yourself first before engaging with a partner.

caption Make sure you take care of your needs first. source FG Trade/Getty Images

Krysal Baugher, a writer based in Colorado, has been in and out of polyamorous dating dynamics for years.

After attending the 2014 Rocky Mountain Poly Living Conference, Baugher wrote about her experience attending a jealousy workshop with Dossie Easton, co-author of “The Ethical Slut: A Practical Guide to Polyamory, Open Relationships, and Other Freedoms in Sex and Love.”

“The best tip I ever heard was to treat jealousy like you would if you came down with something,” Baugher wrote for MeetMindful.com. “Take care of yourself first. Rest, relax, take a warm bath, perhaps mediate for a bit. It is a feeling like any other feeling, except that it can cause unnecessary mental anguish because it’s such a yucky emotion we’ve often over-dramatized its existence.”

Hailey Gill, 26, has practiced polyamory since high school and said communication about new partners is key between them and their husband.

caption Communicating when you are seeing other people to your partner can be helpful. source Willie B. Thomas/Getty Images

Hailey Gill, a non-binary 26-year-old fursuit designer for furries, told Insider they have been practicing polyamory since high school. Gill, who now has a husband and a boyfriend, said that cheating can occur within their dating dynamics if one of them begin seeing a new partner without communicating to the others.

“Cheating is frowned upon in my relationship structure much like a monogamous relationship,” Gill said. “We don’t mind fooling around and loving others outside of the relationship as long as communication is maintained and due notice is given that we have an interest in someone new.”

In order to manage jealousy that naturally pops up in their dynamic, Gill said they’ve found it useful to just communicate to their partners about how they’re feeling to work through the root of the problem.