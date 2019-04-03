Here’s how popular the Kardashian-Jenner family’s names have been since before and after the premiere of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’

caption The Kardashian-Jenners all have names that begin with “K” except for Robert Kardashian, who was named after his late father. source Denise Truscello/WireImage

Ever since “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” debuted in 2007, the Kardashian-Jenner family has become ubiquitous in American pop culture.

Most of the Kardashian-Jenner kids have gone on to have children of their own, choosing to give their little ones unique monikers like North, Reign, Chicago, True, and Dream.

Most of the family’s first names have become less popular in the US since “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” first aired, according to data from the US Social Security’s database of popular baby names.

And the family has continued to grow, with the past few years welcoming the addition of nine grandchildren for matriarch Kris Jenner. Fans have watched many of the Kardashian-Jenner kids become parents, with some of them choosing unique names like North, Reign, Chicago, True, and Dream for their children.

And as the family continues to rise in popularity, their first names might not be doing the same. Using data gathered from the US Social Security’s database of popular baby names, INSIDER determined how the Kardashian-Jenners’ names have risen and fallen in popularity in the US over the years.

Kristen’s name generally gained popularity until around 1998.

caption Kris Jenner was born in 1955. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The family matriarch and resident momager’s name is Kristen, even though she commonly is called “Kris.” Based on the gathered data, Kris’s full name gained notable popularity in the US in 1946 when it was listed as the 859th most popular female name that year. It peaked in popularity in 1982 when it was ranked 33rd 0n the list, keeping a popularity ranking within the 30s and 40s throughout the entirety of the 1980s.

Generally, the name Kristen has continued to decline in popularity over the past two decades – including in 2007, when “KUWTK” first aired. By 2015, the name was ranked 892nd on the popularity list.

Kourtney’s name has never been a super-popular name in the US.

caption Kourtney Kardashian was born in 1979. source John Sciulli / Getty Images

Kourtney’s name has never really been popular amid new parents in the US. The name was ranked 984th on the popularity list in 1981, two years after the mom-of-three was born. It reached its highest ranking in 1990, coming in 403rd place, but the name has generally declined in popularity in the decades that followed.

Kourtney’s name saw a brief and subtle surge in popularity in 2010 and 2011, right around when the family’s reality show was at its peak.

Kimberly’s name declined in popularity since the Kardashian began making a name for herself in the pop culture scene.

caption Kim Kardashian was born in 1980. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Much like her mom’s name, Kimberly’s name first became notably popular in 1946 when it was ranked as the 710th most popular female name. It then soared in popularity, becoming the second most popular name for girls in 1966 and 1967. It remained in the top 10 all the way until it began slowly dipping in the ranks in 1978, around the time Kim Kardashian was born.

The name has generally decreased in popularity throughout the early 2010s. By 2017, Kim’s first name was the 164th most popular female name in the US.

Khloe’s name peaked in popularity during the early days of “KUWTK” but it has been on the decline lately.

caption Khloe Kardashian was born in 1984. source Robin Marchant/Getty Images

The middle sister’s name first became popular right before season one of “KUWTK” debuted in 2006 when it ranked 952nd on the list of popular female names.

Khloe’s name reached its peak in 2010 when it ranked 42nd on the list, but it has slowly declined in popularity since, coming in at 137th place in 2017.

Robert’s name has declined in popularity over the years.

The only Kardashian son, Robert was named after his late father. The sock designer’s namesake was among the top 10 most popular male name for nearly a century from 1900 to 1990 and it even took the top popularity spot for 16 years in a row from 1924 to 1939.

In the ’80s, when Robert was born, his name generally sliding down the popularity list. By 1990, it was no longer in the top 10 ranking. Since then, the name’s popularity has slowly been on the decline but, settling at 65th place in 2017, it’s still the most popular name on this list.

Kendall’s name spiked in popularity in 2012.

caption Kendall Jenner was born in 1995. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kendall’s name first ranked 967th on the popular female name list in 1964. The name’s popularity ebbed and flowed over the years before steadily moving up to rank in the top 100s in the 1990s, the decade in which the supermodel was born.

Kendall’s name peaked in popularity for female babies in 2012 and has been declining in popularity since, coming in 225th place in 2017.

Kylie’s name spiked in popularity in 2001.

caption Kylie Jenner was born in 1997. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

In terms of popular female baby names, Kylie’s name first ranked 406th in 1978 and its popularity ebbed and flowed until the late ’80s when it started to more or less rise again.

In 2001, the name saw a surge in popularity that lasted until 2005. The name peaked in 49th place on the popular female baby name list in 2004 but has been declining in popularity since 2016.

In 2017, it was the 114th most popular girl name in the US, making it the second most popular Kardashian name on this list.