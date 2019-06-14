An old NASA study gave spiders drugs to see how it affected their webs, and it’ll make you want to never drink coffee again

source NASA; Business Insider

A NASA study from 1995 shows just how toxic caffeine is to the brain.

Researchers exposed spiders to a range of different chemicals – including caffeine, marijuana, and Benzedrine – and noted how differently they spin webs under the influence of each.

Take a look at how the different webs look.

The scientific benefits – and disadvantages – of coffee are well-researched. But how much do we know about how the brain functions under the influence of caffeine?

A NASA study from 1995 looked into the effect of various chemicals on spiders gives us a glimpse into how the brain is affected by caffeine – and published a terrifying graphic showing how toxic caffeine is to the brain.

Spiders typically spin webs by producing silk from their silk glands with the help of their spinnerets, which are special organs that allow them to decide what type of thread they need at various points.

caption Spider webs have intricate patterns. source Flickr/cybershotking

The NASA researchers found that the more deformed the web looks compared to a normal web, the more toxic the chemical is.

Take a look at the full graphic here, and compare for yourself:

source NASA

“It appears that one of the most telling measures of toxicity is a decrease, in comparison with a normal web, of the numbers of completed sides in the cells: the greater the toxicity, the more sides the spider fails to complete,” the study said.

caption NASA astronaut Scott Kelly drinks coffee aboard the International Space Station in May 2016. source NASA/Reuters

That’s not to say that caffeine is necessarily bad for our brains, though.

Earlier this month scientists found that drinking at least two cups of coffee a day could decrease the risk of death from cancer, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes.

