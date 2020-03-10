How remote work can affect and improve your mental fitness depending on your social personality, according to a psychotherapist

caption Working from home can be a great option for more flexibility. source Getty Images

Amy Morin is a psychotherapist, licensed clinical social worker, mental strength coach, and international bestselling author.

She writes that working remotely is growing increasingly popular – and it certainly has its perks, from avoiding long commutes to working in your pajamas.

Depending on your social personality, working from home can be a great way to improve your focus and build self-discipline.

However, others may feel too isolated and should plan some social interaction to stay mentally fit.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

At a conference where I recently spoke about mental strength, an attendee asked, “Does remote work make you mentally stronger or weaker?”

Like any circumstance, remote work may enhance or diminish your mental strength. It all depends on how you respond to it. For some people, remote work is likely to help them build bigger mental muscle. For others, however, remote work might actually drain them of mental strength.

But before we dive into how remote work specifically affects your mental muscle, it’s important to understand what mental strength is. Mental strength involves three factors:

Thoughts – With more mental strength, you’ll be able to respond to self-doubt, practice self-compassion when you make a mistake, and give yourself encouragement when you need a pep talk. Feelings – Bigger mental muscles help regulate your emotions. This means relying on healthy coping skills to deal with uncomfortable feelings and being able to shift your emotional state when it’s not serving you well. Behavior – Becoming mentally stronger will help you take productive action, such as pushing yourself to do hard things, facing your fears, and resisting temptations.

It’s necessary to think about how remote work might specifically impact these areas of your life. Here are three main factors associated with remote work and how they can affect your mental strength.

1. Flexibility

caption You can still build your network from home. source 10’000 Hours/Getty Images

Remote work typically involves a flexible schedule. You might have more control over what time your day starts or what time you take a lunch break, for example.

This increased flexibility may allow you to work when you feel at your best – which may help you be more productive. If you lack self-discipline, however, you might find that you struggle to get things done.

To use flexibility in building mental muscle, create a schedule that best supports your healthy habits, helps you get rid of unhealthy habits, and allows you to work when you’re most productive.

And even if you don’t have flexibility over your schedule, remote work likely offers it in other areas. You might be able to control whether you work from the couch in your sweatpants or from a coffee shop in a suit. Look for ways to use the flexibility to your advantage.

2. Self care

caption Working from home definitely has its perks. source Roman Samborskyi/Shutterstock

For some people, remote work makes it more convenient to hit the gym, spend time with the family, and establish a healthy sleep schedule.

For others, however, remote work can mean never being able to leave work behind. It invades their personal time and space and adds stress to their lives.

So if you work from home, it’s important to create a good self-care routine. After all, you won’t be able to have a strong mind if you’re neglecting your body.

If you are to use remote work as an opportunity to build mental muscle, then work toward establishing a healthy self-care routine. Set limits on your work hours, carve out time for exercise, eat a healthy diet, and make time for mental strength exercises (like meditation and gratitude).

3. Alone time

caption You can spend your time without outside influence. source Ken Wramton/ Getty

Some people find remote work to be a great opportunity to work independently. Others find it to be extremely isolating.

Being by yourself gives you a chance to choose how to spend your time without outside influence. Solitude can also give you opportunities to clear your mind, get comfortable with yourself, and enjoy some quiet time.

Use your alone time as an opportunity to build mental strength by setting aside some solitude for yourself. Shut off your digital devices for a few minutes, be alone with your thoughts, and soak in some peace and tranquility. Whether you write in a gratitude journal, meditate, or simply reflect on your life, a few minutes of peace is good for you.

However, if you don’t balance this with healthy social interaction, your alone time can also drain you of mental strength. Spending time with people who inspire, challenge, and support you is key to building a life that helps you become as strong as you can be.

So make sure to schedule plenty of social time as well. Whether you have coffee with a friend every morning, or you go into the office a few days per week, spending time with positive people can help you grow stronger.

Build your mental muscle

Working remotely can provide a tremendous opportunity to grow mentally stronger. But you’ll need to be proactive about ensuring that your daily routine helps you build mental muscle. Create a mental fitness routine that helps you turn the perks of remote work into an advantage for you so you can become the strongest and best version of yourself.