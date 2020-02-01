9 mind-blowing facts that show just how wealthy Kylie Jenner really is

caption Kylie Jenner is worth an estimated $1 billion. source ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

Whether you think she’s self-made or not, there’s no denying that Kylie Jenner is rich.

In 2019, Forbes dubbed Jenner “the youngest self-made billionaire ever.” Critics have said Jenner was born into wealth and privilege, but Jenner responded in an interview with Paper magazine, saying, “The self-made thing is true” and adding that her parents “cut her off at the age of 15.”

Jenner, who is worth an estimated $1 billion, isn’t shy about spending her millions. She loves to spoil her family, reportedly buying mother Kris Jenner a Ferrari 488 worth $250,000 and her daughter, Stormi, a $12,500 Fendi baby stroller.

She also indulges for herself – she collects Hermes Birkin bags, one of the most expensive bags in the world, and luxury cars, including a Lamborghini and several Rolls-Royces.

But Jenner’s spending doesn’t seem to outpace her growing wealth. Here are nine mind-blowing facts that illustrate just how rich Jenner really is.

1. In just four years, Jenner grew her net worth to $1 billion — a feat she accomplished by the age of 21. That means she has a lifetime ahead of her to build billions.

Jenner founded beauty company Kylie Cosmetics in 2015 and became the youngest self-made billionaire ever in 2019, according to Forbes. That’s younger than Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who was 23 when he hit that mark.

Jenner told Forbes in 2018 that she envisioned herself working at Kylie Cosmetics “forever” and that she would perhaps pass the business on to her daughter, Stormi, one day.

2. As of March 2019, Jenner owned 100% of Kylie Cosmetics, valued at $900 million. Within seven months, she agreed to sell Coty Inc. a major stake, valuing the company at $1.2 billion.

Jenner agreed to sell a 51% stake to Coty Inc. for $600 million, reported Sharon Terlep for The Wall Street Journal.

3. After launching a distribution deal with Ulta in November 2018, Jenner sold an estimated $55 million of product in just six weeks.

The partnership grew Kylie Cosmetics’ revenue by 9% to an estimated $360 million that year.

4. Jenner earned $170 million in 2019, making her the second highest-paid celebrity in 2019.

Forbes determined this based on pretax earnings from June 1, 2018 through June 1, 2019.

Jenner makes her millions through a variety of platforms, from Kylie Cosmetics and TV deals to product endorsements and social media.

5. That means Jenner earned $19,406 per hour that year, according to Business Insider’s calculations.

Business Insider divided Jenner’s $170 million earnings by 8,760, the number of hours in a year, to calculate how much she earned in an hour.

6. In less than two-and-a-half hours, Jenner makes what it takes the full-time median US worker a year to earn — $48,328.

That’s based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In two-and-a-half hours exactly, Jenner makes $48,515, according to Business Insider’s calculations.

7. In one sponsored Instagram post, Jenner earns just shy of what a woman with a bachelor’s degree is expected to earn in a lifetime — $1.3 million.

Jenner reportedly charges $1.2 million per sponsored Instagram post – more than any other celebrity, according to Hopper IQ.

The average woman with a graduate degree will earn $1.69 million during her lifetime, according to the Social Security Administration.

8. Jenner is so rich that an average American spending $1 is similar to Jenner spending $10,277.

The median net worth of an average US household is $97,300. Dividing $1 billion by $97,300 comes to about $10,277.

9. If Jenner spent $1 million every month, it would take her 83 years to spend her entire fortune, according to Business Insider calculations.

That’s longer than the average US life expectancy of 78.7. Based on these calculations, Jenner, who is currently 22, would have to keep spending until age 105 to run out of money.