9 mind-blowing facts that show just how wealthy Mark Zuckerberg really is

Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg lost more money than any of the world’s 500 richest billionaires during Facebook’s catastrophic year. But even though Zuckerberg’s net worth has been on a rollercoaster ride recently, he still remains one of the world’s richest people.

His estimated net worth is currently $67.3 billion, according to Forbes. In spite of his billions, Zuckerberg doesn’t have a taste for opulence, especially when it comes to cars, clothes, and travel, reported Business Insider’s Tanza Loudenback. He does, however, have an affinity for developing his real estate portfolio – he recently dropped $60 million on two Lake Tahoe properties.

As a member of the Giving Pledge and cofounder of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, which he started with his wife Priscilla Chan, Zuckerberg has dedicated much of his fortune to charitable causes.

No matter how he spends his money, it seems that Zuckerberg will always have billions left over. Here, nine mind-blowing facts that show just how rich Zuckerberg really is.

1. Zuckerberg is so rich that he’s able to live off an annual salary of $1.

He previously made a reported $770,000 from his Facebook salary and bonuses, but he slashed his salary to its current rate in 2013. That means a huge chunk of his wealth is tied to Facebook stock, of which he owns nearly 17%, reported Business Insider’s Jake Kanter.

2. Each year since Facebook’s IPO in 2012, Zuckerberg has added an average of $9 billion to his net worth.

At $16 billion, Facebook is the second biggest tech IPO in history. Since then, the stock has increased by more than 408% for a current market capitalization of $547 billion, reported Lucinda Shen for Fortune.

3. However, Zuckerberg’s 2019 net worth sank by nearly $9 billion compared to the previous year — but he still retained a spot in the world’s top 10 richest people.

Zuckerberg’s net worth fell following a year of Facebook scandals, reported Kanter. He dropped three places down Forbes’ 2019 billionaire’s list from 5th to 8th place.

4. Last year, Zuckerberg earned roughly $1.7 million an hour, according to previous Business Insider calculations.

Business Insider found the difference between Zuckerberg’s 2017 and 2018 net worths (as provided by the Forbes’ 2017 and 2018 richest people in the world lists, published every March) to determine his annual earnings. Zuckerberg’s annual earnings came to roughly $15 billion.

We then divided all annual earnings by 8,760, the number of hours in a year, to calculate how much he earned an hour.

5. It took Zuckerberg less than an hour-and-a half to earn what the average American man with a bachelor’s degree will earn in his lifetime — $2.2 million, according to the Social Security Administration.

The average American woman with a bachelor’s degree will earn $1.3 million in her lifetime, according to the SSA.

Mark Zuckerberg dropped out of college during his sophomore year.

6. In less than two minutes, Zuckerberg makes what it takes the median US worker a year to earn — $46,696.

That’s based on data by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Zuckerberg earned $28,538 per minute last year, according to Business Insider’s calculations.

7. The average American household spending $1 is similar to Zuckerberg spending $700,000.

The median net worth of an average US household is $97,300. Dividing that number into $67.3 billion comes to about $700,000.

8. Zuckerberg’s net worth is greater than the GDP of Jordan, Nicaragua, and Barbados — combined.

Jordan’s GDP is about $46.9 billion, Nicaragua’s is $15.4 billion, and Barbados is $5.5 billion.

9. Zuckerberg could give every single living person in the US $100 — and still have more than half of his $67.3 billion net worth left over.

The US population is currently 328,938,134, according to the US Census. Giving every American $100 would cost Zuckerberg roughly $32.8 billion.