9 mind-blowing facts that show just how much richer Mike Bloomberg is than the other presidential candidates

caption Bloomberg’s $55.4 billion fortune eclipses the wealth of every other 2020 presidential candidate. source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Mike Bloomberg isn’t just rich.

He’s the richest person to ever run for president in US history. He’s the richest person in the state of New York, and the 12th-richest in the world.

Bloomberg’s $55.4 billion fortune eclipses the wealth of every other 2020 presidential candidate. He’s more than 4,600 times richer than the next-wealthiest Democratic presidential candidate, Elizabeth Warren.

The former New York City mayor is about 18 times richer than President Donald Trump, who’s worth an estimated $3.1 billion. In fact, Bloomberg gave away $3.3 billion to charity in 2019 – more than Trump’s entire net worth.

Here are nine facts that show just how rich Bloomberg really is compared to the other candidates.

1. Mike Bloomberg is the richest person ever to run for president in the history of the US.

The Democratic presidential candidate is worth an estimated $55.4 billion.

2. He’s spent more than $500 million on ads for his presidential campaign — double what all the other candidates have spent, combined.

caption Mike Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders interact in a break at the South Carolina debate. source Win McNamee/Getty Images

Total ad spending by candidates surpassed $1 billion on February 28, CNN reported, based on data from Kantar Media’s Campaign Media Analysis Group.

Before he dropped out over the weekend, fellow billionaire Tom Steyer was the second-biggest spender in the race, having spent almost $210 million on ads, according to the group.

President Donald Trump has so far spent $59 million on ads, while Sen. Bernie Sanders has spent about $50.3 million and former Vice President Joe Biden has spent about $14.3 million.

3. Bloomberg is about 18 times richer than the next-richest presidential candidate, incumbent Republican President Donald Trump, who built a reputation of being a superrich real-estate mogul.

caption Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Donald Trump at a golf competition at Trump National Golf Course in Briarcliff Manor, New York, in 2007. source CLINT SPAULDING/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Trump’s net worth is estimated to be $3.1 billion.

4. In fact, Bloomberg gave away $3.3 billion to charity in 2019 — more than Trump’s entire net worth.

caption Bloomberg at a charity dinner in 2018. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

5. The former New York City mayor is more than 4,600 times richer than the next-wealthiest Democratic presidential candidate, Elizabeth Warren.

Forbes estimates Warren and her husband Bruce Mann’s combined net worth from the value of their properties and retirement accounts to be $12 million.

Before he dropped out of the race over the weekend, the next-richest Democratic candidate was fellow billionaire Tom Steyer, who’s worth an estimated $1.6 billion.

6. Bloomberg is worth 610,000 times the least wealthy Democratic candidate remaining in the 2020 presidential race: Tulsi Gabbard has an estimated $500,000 net worth, according to Forbes.

Rep. Gabbard of Hawaii has not fared well overall in the Democratic primaries, coming in last place out of the remaining candidates in South Carolina over the weekend.

7. Bloomberg’s net worth is almost 18 times the combined wealth of the rest of the presidential field.

The remaining candidates’ net worths are as follows: Trump with $3.1 billion, Warren with $12 million, Biden with $9 million, Sanders with $2.5 million, and Gabbard is worth $500,000, which comes to $3.124 billion.

8. Bloomberg owns at least $100 million worth of real estate, according to The Wall Street Journal. That’s $88 million greater than the value of the real estate of the three other leading Democratic presidential candidates — combined.

caption Bloomberg’s primary home is a five-story Manhattan townhouse. source Mario Tama/Getty Images

Biden, Sanders, and Warren together own less than $12 million worth of real estate.

Bloomberg’s real-estate portfolio comprises at least 11 properties around the world in places like New York City, the Hamptons, and Bermuda.

The Journal based its analysis and $100 million estimate on data from Zillow, industry sources, and previous listing and sale prices.

9. At his Manhattan campaign headquarters, Bloomberg spent $250,000 on office furniture, according to Politico. That’s half the net worth of Rep. Gabbard, and double what former candidate Pete Buttigieg spent on his house.

caption Bloomberg’s campaign headquarters in Manhattan. source Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Politico also reported that some of Bloomberg’s top campaign staffers are on track to earn annual salaries of $375,000.

Former Mayor Buttigieg, who dropped out of the presidential race on Sunday, spent $125,000 on his Indiana home.