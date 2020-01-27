9 mind-blowing facts that show just how wealthy Mukesh Ambani, the richest person in Asia, really is

caption Mukesh Ambani gets approximately $31,202 richer every minute. source Reuters/Amit Dave

Mukesh Ambani has been India’s richest person for 12 years in a row. He’s also the richest person in all of Asia, according to both Forbes and Bloomberg.

The Indian businessman, the chairman and majority shareholder of $100 billion conglomerate Reliance Industries, is worth about $60 billion, making him the 14th-richest person in the world.

Ambani’s wealth has more than doubled in the past 10 years, and he continued to grow richer in 2019 even as most of India’s richest people lost money.

Here are nine mind-blowing facts that show just how wealthy Asia’s richest man really is.

Mukesh Ambani, the richest person in India and all of Asia, has more than doubled his wealth in the past 10 years.

source Prodip Guha/Getty Images

In 2010, he was worth an estimated $27 billion. Today, he’s worth about $60 billion.

Ambani and his family live in a 27-story skyscraper in Mumbai that cost an estimated $1 billion to build.

source Reuters

That would make it one of the most expensive homes anywhere in the world.

Although most of India’s richest people lost money last year due to slower economic growth, Ambani added more than $16.4 billion to his fortune in 2019.

source REUTERS/Amit Dave

India’s automobile and consumer goods industries suffered in 2019, but Ambani’s wealth continued to grow largely thanks to his five-year-old telecom company, Jio, which now has 340 million subscribers, according to Forbes.

Ambani is almost four times richer than the second-richest person in India.

caption Shiv Nadar is India’s second-richest man. source Ritesh Sharma/The The India Today Group via Getty Images

India’s second-richest person, tech entrepreneur Shiv Nadar, has an estimated net worth of $16.2 billion.

Ambani gets approximately $31,202 richer every minute.

caption Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani. source Getty Images

That’s based on his his $16.4 billion growth in wealth in 2019, divided by the 525,600 minutes that make up a year.

His income last year was 7.2 million times the average annual salary in India.

source Getty Images

In 2018, the average salary of regular workers in India was 162,744 rupees, or $2,283, according to a 2018 study from Azim Premji University, “State of Working India.”

In 2019, Ambani made an average of almost $4.5 million per day.

source Ajay Aggarwal/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

That’s based on the $16.4 billion he added to his fortune throughout the year.

Ambani’s wealth is greater than the entire GDP of Belarus.

caption Minsk, Belarus. source Maxim Weise / EyeEm

Belarus’ GDP was about $59.6 billion in 2018, according to World Bank data.

In fact, his net worth is roughly equal to the GDPs of Afghanistan, Botswana, and Bosnia and Herzegovina – combined.

The Indian billionaire’s wealth has made him influential friends such as Hillary Clinton and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, both of whom have attended the weddings of Ambani’s children.

caption Nita Ambani, Hillary Clinton, and Mukesh Ambani, at the pre-wedding celebrations of Isha Ambani. source eliance Industries/Handout via REUTERS

Clinton attended the wedding of Ambani’s daughter, Isha, in 2018, and Pichai attended that of his son, Akash, in 2019.