How the 15 richest members of Congress made their money

caption The House chamber during the 2019 State of the Union address. source MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

There are many elected officials with large fortunes independent of the salaries they earn while serving in Congress.

Members of Congress earn a salary of $174,000.

Here are the richest members currently serving in the House and Senate, based on their reported net worth.

Members of Congress earn a salary of $174,000, which is well over twice the national average household income. But many representatives and senators are independently wealthy from previous careers or significant gains they have made outside of their legislative work.

Here are the 15 richest members currently serving in the House and Senate and where the wealth comes from, according to a 2018 analysis by Roll Call.

15. Francis Rooney — $22.6 million

caption Rep. Francis Rooney (R-Texas). source Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

Republican Rep. Francis Rooney of Texas has earned a large fortune from his business, Manhattan Construction Group, which has built massive projects such as Cowboys Stadium.

14. Ro Khanna — $27 million

caption Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.). source Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for MoveOn.org

Rep. Ro Khanna of California’s wealth comes via his wife, Ritu, who is worth millions from her father’s investment firm, Mura Holdings. Khanna’s father-in-law, Monte Ahuja, is also founder and CEO of the automotive transmission giant Transtar, another contributor to Rep. Khanna’s substantial net worth.

13. Roger Williams — $27.7 million

caption Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas). source Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

Republican Rep. Roger Williams of Texas owns and operates auto dealerships all across the Lone Star State – selling Dodge, Chrysler, and Jeep cars and trucks.

12. Suzan DelBene — $28.4 million

Rep. Suzan DelBene of Washington and her husband have both held high-level positions at Microsoft, one of the largest corporations in the world.

11. Don Beyer — $31.2 million

caption Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.). source Alex Wong/Getty Images

Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia is a major auto dealer in the Washington, DC area. He also served as the US ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein under former President Barack Obama.

10. Scott Peters — $32 million

caption Rep. Scott Peters (D-Calif.). source Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

Democratic Rep. Scott Peters of California had a long career as an attorney in high-profile cases. He has also reinvested a lot of his earnings and is married to Lynn Gorguze, the president and CEO of Cameron Holdings, a private equity firm.

9. Paul Mitchell — $37.7 million

caption Rep. Paul Mitchell (R-Mich.). source Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

Republican Rep. Paul Mitchell of Michigan is not the hair products icon of the same name, but has been a corporate executive with a sizable portfolio.

8. Chris Collins — $43.5 million

caption Rep. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.). source Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

Rep. Chris Collins of New York, the first elected Republican to endorse Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential bid, owns stake in various companies ranging from manufacturing to biotechnology. Collins was recently stripped of his committee assignments after being indicted for insider trading. His trial is set for early 2020.

7. Trey Hollingsworth — $50.1 million

caption Rep. Trey Hollingsworth (R-Ind.). source Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

Rep. Trey Hollingsworth is only 34 years old, but the Indiana Republican has a sizable fortune from his father, the founder of Hollingsworth Capital Partners, which renovates factories.

6. Dianne Feinstein — $58.5 million

caption Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.). source Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California holds stake in Carlton hotels, according to Roll Call. In addition, she is married to Blum Capital president and chairman Richard Blum.

5. Richard Blumenthal — $70 million

caption Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.). source Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut has significant assets from real estate across New York, partly due to his wife, Cynthia Malkin. Malkin is the daughter of real estate mogul Peter Malkin.

4. Vern Buchanan — $73.9 million

caption Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.). source Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

Republican Rep. Vern Buchanan of Florida is a highly successful auto-dealer across the southeastern United States. Buchanan recently came under fire for purchasing a yacht estimated to be valued between $1-5 million dollars the same day he voted for the Republican tax cuts bill in 2017.

3. Mark Warner — $90.2 million

caption Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.). source Win McNamee/Getty Images

Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia is the richest senator, earning his wealth through real estate, energy, and telecommunications. Warner has also been a venture capitalist.

2. Rep. Michael McCaul — $113 million

caption Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas). source Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

Republican Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas made his way to being the number two wealthiest member of Congress through his wife, Linda McCaul, who is the daughter of deceased radio and communications giant Lowry Mays.

1. Rep. Greg Gianforte — $135.7 million

caption Rep. Greg Gianforte (R-Mont.). source William Campbell-Corbis via Getty Images

Montana’s at-large Rep. Greg Gianforte, a Republican, is currently the wealthiest member of Congress, earning his fortune through software development.