The bizarre and extravagant ways some of the richest royals in the world spend their money

With recent reports that Meghan Markle’s pregnancy cost an estimated $1 million, it’s hard to imagine other royals around the world are capable of spending far more.

However, the Queen of Denmark put $5 million towards her own coffin, while Queen Elizabeth II has purchased approximately 200 designer handbags.

INSIDER has rounded up some of the world’s richest royals, and the extravagant and bizarre ways they spend their grand fortunes.

It was recently calculated that Meghan Markle’s pregnancy cost an estimated $1 million. With a luxury $200,000 New York City baby shower and her extensive maternity wardrobe, the British royal family certainly seemed to spend plenty on the duchess.

However, these figures pale when you compare them to what other royals around the world are spending on much more luxury – or bizarre – items and experiences.

For example, the Queen of Denmark put $5 million towards the design of her own coffin, while the ruler of Brunei has owns roughly 5,000 cars.

INSIDER has rounded up some of the world’s richest royals, and the bizarre ways they spend their money.

Though not a definitive list – not every one of the world’s wealthy royals have been included – the ones on this list are presented in ascending order by their net worth at the time of writing.

King Harald of Norway is worth $30 million.

source John Thys/ Belga/ AFP/ Getty.

Source: Business Insider.

This certainly shows in his extravagant lifestyle. He often travels on his royal yacht, KS Norge, which is only one of three royal yachts left in Europe.

caption The Royal Yacht, the Norge. source TORE MEEK/AFP/Getty Images

Despite his fortune, however, Harald reportedly owns stock worth just $23.

caption The King and Queen of Norway. source Nigel Waldron/ Getty Images.

According to Royal Central, the king has owned shares in his friend’s company – which goes unnamed in the report – since it was created in 1984, back when he was known as the Crown Prince.

Queen Margrethe of Denmark has an estimated fortune of $40 million.

source Patrick van Katwik/ WireImage/ Getty Images.

Margrethe II is the Queen of Denmark, and at 78 years old, her lavish $40 million fortune is being put towards something a little sinister.

Source: Business Insider.

In 2018, she put $5 million towards her own coffin.

source Ole Jensen/ Corbis via Getty Images.

Margrethe spent an estimated $5 million on the glass and silver coffin. According to The Local, the design was completed in 2018 by sculptor Bjørn Nørgaard, who spent 15 years working on it.

The coffin will remain covered at Saint Birgittas Chapel in Roskilde Cathedral until the Queen dies.

Britain’s Prince Harry and Prince William are estimated to be worth around $40 million each.

Source: Business Insider.

Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, gave birth to a baby boy earlier this month. It’s estimated that $1 million was spent throughout her pregnancy.

Source: INSIDER.

The couple spent an estimated $65,560 alone renovating the nursery at their Frogmore Cottage home, according to reports.

caption Frogmore Cottage. source GOR/ Getty Images.

Source: The Sun

KIng Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden has a net worth of $70 million. His royal wedding to Silvia Sommerlath in June 1976 cost an estimated $1.1 million.

source Keystone/ Getty Images.

Source: Celebrity Net Worth

The pair were serenaded by Abba at a pre-wedding gala the night before the ceremony.

caption Abba. source Gijsbert Hanekroot/ Redferns/ Getty Images.

King Carl and Silvia Sommerlath’s wedding at the Stockholm Cathedral certainly was a magnificent ceremony – and their pre-wedding gala at Drottbingholm Palace even saw Swedish pop group Abba perform their iconic hit, “Dancing Queen,” for the first time ever, according to Royal Watcher.

Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, is reportedly worth $400 million — all thanks to the Duchy of Cornwall.

Charles’ main source of income is from the Duchy of Cornwall, a private estate which was established in 1337 by Edward I, according to Cheat Sheet.

The Duchy consists of around 53,000 hectares of land in 23 countries, mostly in the south west of England, according to its official website.

Charles uses part of his fortune to employ a team of butlers at his home, Clarence House. According to former staff, the prince requires his pyjamas to be pressed every morning, and his bath plug has to be in a certain position.

caption The interior of Clarence House. source Google Arts & Culture ©2018 Google

Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, who worked closely with the family, spoke about Charles’ strict morning routine on Amazon Prime’s documentary, “Serving the Royals.”

“His pyjamas are pressed every morning, his shoe laces are pressed flat with an iron, the bath plug has to be in a certain position, and the water temperature has to be just tepid,” Burrel said.

Source: The Mirror.

His staff have apparently nicknamed him the ‘Pampered Prince.’

source Arthur Edwards/ Pool/ Getty Images.

Burrel also claimed that Charles requests one of his staff to squeeze exactly one inch of toothpaste onto his toothbrush every morning, according to The Mirror.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II has an estimated $480 million.

Source: Sunday Times Rich List.

Her list of purchases include a reported 200 handbags…

source Max Mumby/ Indigo/ Getty Images.

One thing you’ll never see Her Majesty without when out on official engagements is her beloved handbag. She reportedly favours luxury London designer Launar – and the brand’s CEO estimates that she owns 200 of its designs, according to Mental Floss.

… and a bat colony at her holiday home, Balmoral Castle.

source Barcroft Media.

The Queen also owns multiple holiday homes across the UK, with one of her most visited residencies being Balmoral Castle in Scotland. According to CBC, a colony of bats has taken up residency in the property’s main hall.

Prince Albert of Monaco has an estimated $1 billion to his name.

source Lisa Lake/ Getty Images.

Source: The Richest

Albert, who is the son of the late American film star Grace Kelly, bought his mother’s childhood home in Philadelphia for $754,000 back in 2016.

caption Grace Kelly. source Hulton Archive/ Getty Images.

Prince Albert II may be a billionaire with his choice of royal estate and residences, but in 2016, he put $754,000 of his fortune towards purchasing his late mother’s childhood home, according to Architectural Digest.

He has since completely restored the property, and opened it up to the public for tours, according to TODAY.

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI is worth $5.7 billion. When his father, King Hassan, died in 1999, he inherited a 35% share in a holding company that has stakes in the country’s largest bank, Attjariwafa.

caption King Mohammed meeting the Duchess of Sussex in Morocco in February 2019. source Yui Mok – Pool/ Getty Images.

Source: Forbes.

When guests come to visit the king, they often stay in the Royal Mansour Marrakech — a luxury five-star hotel he commissioned under ‘no budget.’

source Dominique Charriau/ Getty Images.

Source: Forbes.

Hilary Clinton, John Legend, and Sam Smith have all been guests at the hotel. You’ll definitely need a pop star’s salary to afford an overnight stay — the cheapest room costs $925 per night.

source Dominique Charriau/ Getty Images.

Source: Mail Online.

Prince Hans-Adam of Liechtenstein has a net worth of $7 billion.

source Alisa Molotova/ Getty Images.

Source: Foreign Policy

He donated $12 million of his fortune to Princeton University’s Liechtenstein Institute on Self-Determination back in 2000.

caption Blair Hall at Princeton University. source Loop Images/ UIG/ Getty Images.

According to Foreign Policy, Liechtenstein’s head of state, Prince Hans-Adam II, personally donated towards the Princeton University programme, which aims to “support teaching, research, and publication about issues related to and emerging from self-determination.”

Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Emir of Abu Dhabi and ruler of the United Arab Emirates, is worth $18 billion. He runs the world’s second largest wealth fund, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, which is worth approximately $733 billion.

caption Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Bahrain’s King Hamad Al-Khalifa and Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. source Fayez Nureldine/ AFP/ Getty Images.

Source: Sheen Services

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah is the monarch of Brunei. He is said to have a fortune of $20 billion…

Source: The Richest.

… which certainly shows in his luxurious purchases. He reportedly owns more than 5,000 cars, which have a combined worth of $4 billion.

caption Sultan Brunei with Britain’s Prince Charles in 2017. source Chris Jackson/ Pool/ Getty Images.

During the 1990s, his family reportedly accounted for almost half of all Rolls-Royce purchases in the world. Bolkiah has 500 Rolls-Royces, and also owns the last Rolls-Royce Phantom VI.

caption A Rolls-Royce Phantom VI (right). source Alexander Scherbak/ TASS/ Getty Images.

He was even awarded the Guinness World Record for the largest Rolls Royce collection in 2011.

He also owns a Lamborghini Murcielago LP640, a Bentley Continental R, a Ferrari Mythos concept car, both of the Ferrari 456 GT Sedans, as well as the only right-hand drive Mercedes-Benz CLK-GTR in the world.

Source: Business Insider.

Bolkiah’s other interests include wild animals. He even commissioned his own private zoo, which has 30 Bengal tigers. The zoo will often host shows for world leaders during their state visits.

Source: Business Inder.

Thaland’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn is the richest royal on our list, with an estimated net worth of $30 billion.

caption The crown symbolizes a sacred mountain. source Thai TV Pool/via REUTERS

Source: The Guardian

Earlier this month he shocked the world by marrying his bodyguard, Gen. Suthida Tidjai, making her Queen.

The surprise marriage came three days after his own coronation ceremony, which is estimated to have cost $30 million.

The king’s own coronation was long awaited, as the nation mourned the death of his father, King Bhumibol, whose royal cremation was in 2017.

Source: Business Insider.