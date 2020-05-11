How the royal family would change if the Queen withdrew from public life

caption The Queen and the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony in 2015. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Queen could completely step back from public duties and remain at Windsor Castle, where she has been self-isolating throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

A royal source told The Sunday Times that no future engagements are being penciled into the monarch’s diary until further guidance from the government is given.

“The Queen continues to be busy and will follow appropriate advice on engagements,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told Insider.

While Her Majesty has continued undertaking duties privately, other royals including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been extremely active on social media and have been using Zoom to undertake royal engagements.

Here’s how the royal family would change if the Queen were to withdraw from public life.

As the Queen continues to self-isolate at Windsor Castle with Prince Philip, Her Majesty’s public duties remain uncertain looking forward.

Buckingham Palace has already canceled high-profile events that were meant to go forward this summer, including the annual Trooping the Colour parade and Princess Beatrice’s royal wedding.

According to reports, things aren’t likely to change anytime soon.

The Sunday Times’ royal correspondent Roya Nikkhah reports that the Queen will withdraw from public life and continue to self-isolate at Windsor indefinitely.

caption Queen Elizabeth in 2003. source Scott Barbour/Getty Images

A royal source who chose to remain anonymous told Nikkhah that Her Majesty currently has no royal engagements scheduled for the coming months.

“The Queen won’t do anything which goes against the advice of people in her [age] category and she’s going to take all the appropriate advice. There are discussions about what we could and couldn’t do come October,” the source said.

“We haven’t canceled a load of engagements, but nothing is going into Her Majesty’s diary at the moment.”

They added: “If there is advice in the coming months that it’s fine for her to come back to London, she may do that, but until that time, she’d want to be seen to be being responsible in her actions for the nation.”

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson told Insider: “The Queen continues to be busy and will follow appropriate advice on engagements.”

The spokesperson declined to comment on how long Her Majesty will remain at Windsor.

Insider spoke to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, who explained how the royal family could change if the Queen were to completely step back from public life.

The Queen would likely continue to work on royal duties from behind the scenes

While we’ve seen less of Her Majesty than usual at this time of year, the Queen is still clearly keen to keep spirits up after giving two rare televised speeches over the past two months.

The Queen addressed the coronavirus pandemic for the first time in a speech last month, and marked VE Day with another address to the nation on Friday.

Her Majesty drew parallels between the Second World War and the coronavirus pandemic, saying: “When I look at our country today and see what we are willing to do to protect and support one another, I say with pride that we are still a nation those brave soldiers, sailors, and airmen would recognize and admire.”

It’s considered unusual for the Queen to give speeches unless it’s to mark a special occasion or Christmas. Therefore, it’s unlikely we’ll see this become a regular habit for the monarch.

Nonetheless, it’s worth noting that many of the Queen’s royal duties can be undertaken from behind the scenes, including the signing of government documents and her weekly audience with the Prime Minister via telephone.

“Last year the Queen, now 94, carried out nearly 300 engagements. She has, since 2015, not undertaken long haul flights and Charles has represented her at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) and has laid a wreath on her behalf at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday,” Fitzwilliams, former editor of “The International Who’s Who” told Insider.

“At her age she is high risk and with no vaccine currently available, she will undoubtedly follow government guidelines and is therefore not scheduled to appear in the coming weeks, though this will undoubtedly depend on the progress made in combating this deadly pathogen,” he added.

Fitzwilliams added that while the Queen is “famously dedicated to her duties,” she wouldn’t take issue with senior royals, including Prince Charles, undertaking duties on her behalf.

“In the meantime, Charles who has had the virus and fortunately suffered only mild symptoms, is likely to deputize if necessary,” he said.

Prince William and Kate Middleton could become the new faces of the monarchy in the digital age

“William and Kate have been extremely active and high profile since the onset of the pandemic, and their contribution to the mental health issues involved and to thanking the NHS has been marvelous,” Fitzwilliams added.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have made clear that their priorities have shifted towards helping those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Their social media presence has reflected this, from posting a video clip of their family applauding NHS workers to promoting Middleton’s new photography project.

For the photography project, “Hold Still,” UK citizens have been asked to submit photos that reflect their lockdown experience. The duchess will then handpick 100 photos to feature in a digital exhibition in August.

William and Middleton have also narrated a TV and social media commercial for “Every Mind Matters,” an initiative spearheaded by the NHS to help those who are struggling with their mental health during lockdown.

Additionally, the duke and duchess have altered the way in which they conduct royal duties to respect social distancing guidelines.

So far, William and Middleton have used Zoom to video call veterans on VE Day, midwives and healthcare experts, and children of frontline workers, to name a few.

This comes after the Queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, criticized the way younger royals are carrying out their duties, saying they need to “go back to basics.”

“I don’t think this younger generation probably understands what I was doing in the past and it’s often true, isn’t it? You don’t necessarily look at the previous generation and say, ‘Oh, you did that?’ Or, ‘You went there?’ Nowadays, they’re much more looking for, ‘Oh let’s do it a new way,'” Princess Anne told Vanity Fair earlier this year.

“And I’m already at the stage, ‘Please do not reinvent that particular wheel. We’ve been there, done that. Some of these things don’t work. You may need to go back to basics,'” she added.

There’s no denying that during the pandemic, reinventing the basics is essential. William, Middleton, and other royals who are currently embracing technology are able to have a far wider reach than they would without it.

Even 71-year-old Prince Charles opened London’s new coronavirus hospital via video call just days after recovering from COVID-19.

And while the Queen has been using video calling to stay in touch with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she is yet to use this as a method to carry out official public duties.

Only time will tell whether Her Majesty will eventually embrace this method or leave it to the younger generation.

Either way, with the consistent efforts of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Prince of Wales, it doesn’t look like the royal family will be leaving our screens any time soon.

