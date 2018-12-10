The first long-term study on how screen time affects children’s brains suggests more than 2 hours a day could do major damage

caption A study of more than 11,000 American children found more than two hours of screen time a day can do major damage. source Adam Berry / Getty

A new and ongoing study from the National Institutes of Health is testing how screen time affects children’s brains, CBS News reported.

When complete, the study will have followed more than 11,000 children for a decade, monitoring how digital screens like smartphones, video games, and tablets are changing the young brain.

The first brain scans from the study have been analyzed, and researchers have concluded that children who spend more than seven hours a day on screens experience “premature thinning of the cortex,” Gaya Dowling, one of the study’s authors, told CBS News.

The study also found that children who have more than two hours of screen time a day got lower scores on tests focused on thinking and language skills.

A first-of-its-kind study from the National Institutes of Health is analyzing how screen time affects children’s brains, CBS News reported. Over the next decade, the study will look at the brains of 11,000 9- and 10-year-olds as they grow up around screens.

“We’ll be able to see not only how much time are they spending, how they perceive it impacting them, but also what are some of the outcomes,” Gaya Dowling, one of the study’s authors, told CBS News. “And that will get at the question of whether there’s addiction or not.”

The first findings from the study show as little as two hours of screen time can be detrimental

Although a connection between screens and addiction is still being made, early study results have found that as little as two hours of screen time daily can negatively affect children. In fact, the study found that children who have more than two hours of screen time a day got lower scores on tests focused on thinking and language skills.

caption The study found that children who have more than two hours of screen time a day got lower scores on tests focused on thinking and language skills. source Getty/Mario Tama

According to Dr. Dimitri Christakis, the lead author of the American Academy of Pediatrics’ most recent screen time guidelines, these negative effects occur because children don’t know how to translate two-dimensional skills learned on a screen to the real, three-dimensional world. “If you give a child an app where they play with virtual Legos, virtual blocks, and stack them, and then put real blocks in front of them, they start all over,” he told CBS News.

The American Academy of Pediatrics suggests toddlers stay away from screens as much as possible

To combat the potentially harmful effects of screens, the AAP released new 2018 guidelines on screen usage for kids. The guidelines stress the importance of face-to-face communication and suggest parents limit screen time to video calling only in toddlers between the ages of 18 and 24 months. The guidelines also suggest parents accompany young children whenever they are using screens.

“Co-viewing is best when possible and for young children they learn best when they are re-taught in the real world what they just learned through a screen,” the guidelines noted.

The NIH study could help solidify guidelines about screen time for young people

caption Guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics suggest parents and children use screens together. source Pixabay

As the NIH study continues, researchers hope to retrieve information that can better inform screen-related health guidelines.

As Dowling noted, a full picture of the screen time effects won’t be possible until years down the line, when the study is complete. The NIH, has, however, finished enrolling the 11,000 children participating in the research project.

Dowling told CBS News that the researchers hope to determine whether screens have an addictive nature through their work over the next decade.

