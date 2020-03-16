Serena Williams says she’s spending 6 weeks in coronavirus ‘solitude,’ and will be cooking, cleaning, and doing makeup tutorials

caption Serena Williams. source Photo by Serena Williams / Instagram

Serena Williams told her 12 million Instagram followers on Saturday that she will be spending “six weeks in solitude.”

During this time, she’ll be spending time with her family, but also posting make-up tutorials.

She won’t likely miss any tennis as the WTA, which governs women’s tennis around the world, has postponed two future events.

The WTA is looking into whether the sport can resume in time for the European clay court season, which is scheduled to begin in late April.

Serena Williams said on Instagram on Saturday that she will be “spending the next six weeks in solitude” during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) said on March 12 that the 2020 Miami Open, which was due to take place between March 23 and April 5, together with the Volvo Car Open scheduled for April 4 to April 12, would no longer take place because of the dangers of the virus combined with travel restrictions around the world.

It added that it would be looking into whether the sport could resume in time for the European clay court season at the end of April or start of May.

Williams, meanwhile, appears to be self-isolating – a time in which she will pass the time by doing a number of things.

“Spending the next six weeks in solitude,” the 23-time Grand Slam champion said.

“Being a wife. Being a mom. Cooking. Cleaning. Spring cleaning. Face mask. Makeup tutorials. I’ll let you know how it goes … stay safe everyone. This is serious.”

Williams is currently the ninth-best women’s tennis player in the world, as ranked by the WTA.

Since returning to the tour after giving birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. in 2017, Williams has won one WTA title – the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, earlier this year.