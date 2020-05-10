Disney has remade many of its animated classics into live-action movies. Here are the most (and least) original.

caption 2014’s “Maleficent” is arguably Disney’s most original remake. Recently, more and more of the ’90s remakes feel too much like their animated counterparts. source Walt Disney Studios

Disney continues to remake its classic animated films for new generations.

Fans and former animators critique many of them for feeling like carbon copies of the originals.

But are they?

Insider went through Disney’s remakes since 2010, and, aside from remakes of beloved ’90s films like “Aladdin” and “The Lion King,” the majority are considerably different.

“Dumbo,” “Maleficent,” and “Pete’s Dragon” are three of the most original Disney remakes.

Disney keeps remaking its animated classics and many fans say they feel like carbon copies of the originals. Even some former Disney animators have told Insider “The Lion King” almost feels like a shot-for-shot recreation.

But are they just simple cash-grabs?

“Some adhere closer to the original stories. Some, like ‘Aladdin,’ take bigger leaps,” “Aladdin” producer Dan Lin told Insider in 2019 when asked what Disney is striving to do with these reimaginings. “The visual styles are all very different. So it’s almost like [the original animated films] are used as books or IP that these filmmakers are allowed to interpret in their own way.”

Insider went through Disney’s recent remakes since 2010 to discern how different they feel from their original animated counterparts. We’ve ranked the films from most to least original.

The results? A good portion of the films, outside the most recent remakes of beloved ’90s movies, are actually pretty different than you may remember.

“Maleficent” (2014) and it’s sequel “Mistress of Evil” (2019) are the most original remakes of them all.

caption “Maleficent” transformed the “Sleeping Beauty” villain into a complicated anti-villain by telling the animated movie from a different perspective.

What if “Sleeping Beauty” was told from the villain’s perspective? What if the character we thought was the real villain of the 1959 fairytale wasn’t really the villain at all?

Disney made fans of the original reconsider everything by making us empathize with Angelina Jolie’s fairy and making Aurora’s father into the real villain.

Bottom line: This is as original as its getting. After the success of the first film, Disney should have considered this approach with more of its villains. Hopefully, that’s exactly what we’ll get with 2021’s “Cruella.“

“Christopher Robin” (2018) was an original take on an older version of the character years later.

caption The film was perfectly nostalgic.

An outlier in the list of remakes, the 2018 film looks at Christopher Robin all grown up, years after he’s forgotten about his childlike wonder. Pooh returns to help him strike a better work-life balance with his kids.

The film references and highlights a few of A.A. Milne’s Winnie the Pooh tales.

Bottom line: We’ve never seen anything like this from Disney before when it comes to Pooh.

“Pete’s Dragon” (2016) is much different from the original.

caption Sections of the original “Pete’s Dragon” wouldn’t hold up today.

The original 1977 film is a musical set in the early 1900s with a bunch of outdated scenes. It has ideas from 2019’s “Dumbo” where people wanted to capture Pete for their own benefit. There’s also a bar scene that feels a lot like Gaston’s song from “Beauty and the Beast” where people are making fun of an older man for saying he saw a dragon.

In another scene, Pete is forced to wear a dunce cap by a teacher and is then beaten and reprimanded with a stick for telling tall tales about his dragon friend, Elliot, and appearing to misbehave.

The new version is more grounded in telling the story of a young boy who lost his parents in a car accident in the 1980s and then gets found in the woods years later after living with Elliot. The young boy almost feels like Tarzan. The new film isn’t a musical.

Bottom line: The new movie is less problematic and full of embracing the wonder of Pete’s magic. Though the main premise is the same, the two stories are substantially different.

“Alice in Wonderland” (2010) and its sequel, 2016’s “Through the Looking Glass,” feel pretty different.

caption Alice wasn’t meek or docile in the live-action franchise. She was a superhero in her own right.

Both adhere more to the Lewis Caroll text than the 1951 animated film. The films stand out because of director Tim Burton’s darker, grittier visuals and storytelling that resulted in Alice fighting a creature named the Jabberwocky and restoring peace in the realm.

Depp’s Mad Hatter became the central character in the sequel. If anything, both films felt more like another attempt at “The Chronicles of Narnia” for Disney than a copy of the original.

Bottom line: No way we’re mixing up Burton’s films with the original.

“Dumbo” (2019) is nearly a different movie altogether.

caption The new “Dumbo” focuses on the little elephant’s circus life once it’s discovered he can fly.

If you haven’t watched 1941’s “Dumbo” in a long time, the original 63-minute animated film doesn’t show the little elephant learn he can fly until its 50th minute. He’s not seen flying until 59 minutes into the movie.

As for those crows? They’re gone. The new movie is built around the discovery of Dumbo’s special ability and the businessman who wants to try and exploit him for his gift. It’s more of a sequel and continuation than a straight adaptation.

Bottom line: Mostly original.

“The Jungle Book” (2016) has a deeper story about family and delivers a visually stunning complement to the original.

caption Favreau delivered a visual spectacle that may be better than the 1967 original. Shere Khan has a much more central role in the 2016 remake.

2016’s “The Jungle Book” is a lot darker than the original. The first 1967 movie is centered around the notion of delivering Mowgli to “the man village” before the tiger Shere Khan learns about him. Mowgli detests the idea and Shere Khan doesn’t confront Mowgli until the film’s final 10 minutes.

In contrast, the live-action hybrid introduces Shere Khan within the film’s first 10 minutes, immediately raising the stakes. He becomes obsessed with killing Mowgli after his father burned his face years ago.

Mowgli volunteers to leave his family out of the necessity to protect them from the tiger, who threatens his wolf pack. The new film expands greatly on Mowgli’s familial relationship with the wolves. While it’s only hinted at in the animated film that Shere Khan may have slain the wolves, you see the tiger toss Mowgli’s wolf dad to his death in the 2016 adaptation.

Bottom line: Familiar, but with enough changes to feel completely new again.

“Cinderella” (2015) feels pretty cookie cutter with some additions.

caption Cinderella’s parents and the prince, Kit, get more face time in the remake.

All of the regular beats of the 1950 original are there, but this version gives us much more time with Cinderella’s original parents and puts a face and name to the prince. A chance encounter in the woods feels like the film borrowed from “Sleeping Beauty.”

Bottom line: It’s an extended version of the original.

“Lady and the Tramp” (2019) gets rid of some problematic moments.

caption Aunt Sarah’s cats are completely different in the new film.

The film stays true to the original while giving a sad backstory to the Tramp. Lady gets a few more empowering moments in the film as she doesn’t always need saving from Tramp and Jock’s character is gender-swapped.

It also nixes the problematic “Siamese Cat Song” and is more thoughtful of its treatment to animals in the film.

Bottom line: The film is more or less the same with some revisions.

“Beauty and the Beast” (2017) is the same tale as old as time with a few revisions and additions.

caption There are a few more additions to the film to fix plot holes in the original.

“Beauty and the Beast” delivers the same story, but gives some much-needed answers to plot holes in the original film by providing a better answer for why Maurice gets locked up in the castle, explaining what happened to Belle’s mother, and telling us more about the Beast’s own family.

Gaston’s character is also tweaked so he’s a war hero and doesn’t come across as a womanizer.

Bottom line: Pretty faithful to the original. It’s still more original than “The Lion King.”

“Aladdin” (2019) goes through the 1992 story with more of a female focus.

caption The updated version of Jasmine isn’t afraid to seek out power in the kingdom of Agrabah.

Aladdin still gets his three wishes with the genie, but Jafar gets a larger backstory and more time is spent viewing the film through Jasmine’s eyes. The character gets her own song and isn’t just someone looking for love who is sexualized. She wants to rule Agrabah.

Bottom line: It’s “Aladdin,” but without the male gaze.

“The Lion King” (2019), at times, feels like a shot-for-shot remake.

caption So many shots in 2019’s “The Lion King” feel very similar to the original 1994 film.

You’re more or less watching a CG-animated version of the original, but with animals that don’t show anywhere near as much expression as the original. The major difference is that we get a bigger explanation for why Nala escapes the Pride Lands to find help.

Bottom line: It’s a special edition of 1994’s “The Lion King” with some added extras.