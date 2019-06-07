Joe Jonas said Sophie Turner is a big reason why the Jonas Brothers are back together

After years without making music and a big split, the Jonas Brothers recently reunited and released a new album and tour.

In later interviews, the brothers (Kevin, Nick, and Joe Jonas) have spoken about how the breakup of the band strained the relationships between them.

Joe said his wife Sophie Turner‘s close relationship with her own brothers “encouraged” him to mend the relationships between him and his brothers.

The brothers now say they’re now closer than ever and that they put their familial relationship before the band.

Fans were ecstatic when the news of the long-awaited Jonas Brothers reunion was announced in February. The band had been broken up since 2013 and the relationship between Nick, Kevin, and Joe had become strained because of it.

Joe recently confirmed this strain and said that his wife, actress Sophie Turner, played a role in encouraging him to reunite with his siblings.

When the band split, it impacted the brothers’ relationships with each other

In an interview for “CBS Sunday Morning,” Nick said that he had been the one to initiate the band’s breakup and he was worried that his brothers “would never speak to [him] again” afterward.

And in a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Joe confirmed that the damage to their relationship post-Jonas Brothers was real and that he had trouble processing the news.

“It was like, ‘You’re joking,'” Joe told the publication. “And then it was like, ‘F— this. And f— you guys. I’m going to go figure out what’s next for me and this will never happen again.'”

Joe went on to say the breakup “wounded” him and that he struggled to even acknowledge the Jonas Brothers’ past, despite the fact that his career continued to be successful.

Following the band’s split, Joe said his thoughts about his brothers didn’t change until he was dating Sophie Turner

Following the split, Joe was the frontman for the band DNCE (you may know their hit single “Cake by the Ocean”). Joe said during his time in DNCE he wouldn’t play any of the Jonas Brothers’ songs because it was nodding to the past.

That all changed, however, after Joe began dating Turner. He said Turner’s close relationship with her two brothers inspired him to reunite with his own siblings.

“It encouraged me to see she had such a great relationship with her brothers,” he told Harper’s Bazaar. “That was really a big thing for me to be able to look at, and say, ‘I gotta get my s— together.'”

The Jonas Brothers said they recently spent a lot of time bonding and their relationship now comes before their music

Nick, Kevin, and Joe shared in their documentary “Chasing Happiness” that they spent a year traveling around the world together and reconnecting with one another. And they said that their relationship as siblings now comes before the band.

In the documentary, which is available on Amazon Prime Video, Joe said, “I’d rather we be brothers and not have our band dictate our relationship.”