Zoom, TikTok dances, and sourdough bread: How coronavirus self-isolation has changed American society in just a few weeks

I yam potato boss. You should see me in a crown, right @billieeilish? I yam glad this is making folks laugh at this time. Please stay planted at home and safe! For more needed laughs, follow my favorite comedian @cristela9 . Potate out. #HASHtag #PotatoBoss https://t.co/OxpidZc921

— LizetOcampo (@mlizetocampo) March 31, 2020