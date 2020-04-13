Zoom, TikTok dances, and sourdough bread: How coronavirus self-isolation has changed American society in just a few weeks

By
Melissa Wiley, Business Insider US
-

People are figuring out innovative ways to celebrate birthdays during while social distancing and posting them on TikTok.

  • On March 19, California became the first US state to issue a stay-at-home order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
  • Since then, 42 states have issued stay-at-home orders, affecting an estimated 95% of Americans.
  • Social distancing has radically changed many Americans’ everyday lives: how they spend their time, how they spend their money, and how they connect with people.
  • Between at-home baking and joining TikTok, here are some of the ways staying at home has changed American society in just a few weeks.
THEN: US residents took 1.9 billion leisure trips in 2019.

Source: USTOA

NOW: An estimated 95% of Americans have been ordered by state and local governments to stay home and practice social distancing.

source
Google Arts & Culture

Source: Business Insider

THEN: TikTok users were predominantly Gen Z and young millennials, with 42% falling between ages 18-24 and 27% falling between 13-17.

@jalaiahharmon

Like we hit the lottery ™%s @addisonre @charlidamelio

loriginal sound – _.xoxlaii

Source: Hootsuite

NOW: 6.2 million people in the US downloaded the video sharing app in the first three weeks of March, up 27% from February. Move over Gen Z: Gen X and baby boomers can do those TikTok dances now, too.

@jackblack

Quarantine Dance ##reallifeathome##distancedance##happyathome##boredathome @taylor

loriginal sound - jackblack

Source: Music Business Worldwide

THEN: Teachers watched over America's 56.6 million students for most of the week.

Source: National Center for Education Statistics

NOW: Faced with school closures, parents across the US are homeschooling and supervising remote learning.

Monday (I think) #homeschool

Source: Business Insider

THEN: Video conferencing app Zoom reported 10 million daily users in December 2019.

Source: Zoom

NOW: 200 million people are using Zoom daily to connect with coworkers, family members, and friends — with varying degrees of success.

Source: Zoom

THEN: 7% of the US workforce had the option to work from home on a regular basis.

Source: World Economic Forum

NOW: So many people are working from home that major US fashion brands are marketing "Work From Home (WFH)" wear.

THEN: Children crashing their father's live BBC broadcast interview in 2017 made headlines around the world.

NOW: TV personalities like Jimmy Fallon have made their kids part of the show while filming from home.

THEN: Home baking has declined in popularity since the 1960s as more and more households choose to dine out.

Source: Time, Washington Post

NOW: Shots of homemade banana bread and sourdough are flooding Instagram. Yeast sales increased 457% year over year the week of March 28, according to market research firm Nielsen, and Google searches for "bread" hit an all-time high this past week.

Banana bread kinda morning #isolationbaking

Source: Time, Google Trends