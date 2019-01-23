How the teams in the last 10 Super Bowls acquired their quarterbacks

caption The New England Patriots drafted Tom Brady with the 199th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. The rest is history. source Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

Reaching the Super Bowl undoubtedly takes a team effort, but special emphasis is often put on the quarterbacks.

INSIDER took a look at how the teams that played in each of the last 10 Super Bowls acquired their starting quarterback.

Of the 13 different quarterbacks to play in the last 10 Super Bowls, nine were drafted by the team, one was signed as a free agent, one was acquired in a trade, one appeared in a Super Bowl with the team he was drafted by and a second team he signed with as a free agent, and one appeared with the team he was drafted by, but only after returning as a free agent.

Check out how Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and others wound up on their Super Bowl-winning teams below and read all of Business Insider’s Super Bowl LIII coverage here.

2010: Super Bowl XLIV

Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints took down Peyton Manning’s Indianapolis Colts 31-17 in Super Bowl XLIV.

Drew Brees

After finishing an impressive career with the Purdue Boilermakers, Brees was selected by the San Diego Chargers with the first pick of the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft. He spent five seasons in a near-constant competition for the starting role in San Diego before the team offered him an insulting, incentive-based contract that would guarantee him $2 million in base salary each season. He instead opted to take his talents to New Orleans, where he’s proven himself to be one of the most impressive quarterback talents in NFL history.

Peyton Manning

source Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The son of famous NFL quarterback Archie Manning, Peyton Manning was a highly-coveted offensive weapon coming out of the University of Tennessee. He was selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the first overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft and led the team to two Super Bowls – and one Super Bowl victory – during his 14-year stint with the franchise.

2011: Super Bowl XLV

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers faced off against Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV. The Packers took down the Steelers 31-25.

Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers took Aaron Rodgers with the 24th pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. Rodgers – who impressed with 2,566 yards and completed 66.1% of his passes during his junior season at Cal – was surprised to have been selected so low in the draft, but he’s gone on to achieve incredible success under center in Green Bay.

Ben Roethlisberger

After Ben Roethlisberger led the Miami RedHawks to unprecedented success during his junior season, he was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 11th overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft. He was the third quarterback selected in a draft class jam-packed with quarterback talent that included Eli Manning and Philip Rivers. Big Ben has made three Super Bowl appearances and hoisted two Lombardi Trophies in his 15 years with the Steelers.

2012: Super Bowl XLVI

After mounting one of the greatest upsets in sports history in 2008, Eli Manning and the New York Giants once again spoiled a great season for the New England Patriots, handing Tom Brady his second career Super Bowl loss with a 21-17 upset in Super Bowl XLVI.

Eli Manning

source Chris Trotman/Getty Images

The younger brother of then-Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning and son of Archie Manning, Eli Manning was a highly-coveted player coming out of Ole Miss. The San Diego Chargers had the first overall pick for the 2004 NFL Draft, but Manning publicly announced that he would refuse to play should he wind up in San Diego. The Chargers decided to take Manning with that first pick anyway after agreeing to a deal with the New York Giants to trade Manning for fellow quarterback Philip Rivers and more draft picks. Manning has been in the Big Apple ever since, leading the Giants to two Super Bowl victories in his 15-year career.

Tom Brady

After competing for the starting role for his entire career as a Michigan Wolverine, Tom Brady was selected by the New England Patriots with the 199th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Brady has been with the Patriots ever since, winning five of eight Super Bowl appearances and vastly outperforming the six quarterbacks who were selected before him.

2013: Super Bowl XLVII

source Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

Known as the Har-bowl, Super Bowl XLVII saw brothers Jim and John Harbaugh go head-to-head as head coaches of the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens, respectively. The Ravens, led by quarterback Joe Flacco, took down Colin Kaepernick and the 49ers in a 34-31 thriller.

Joe Flacco

After playing college football at the University of Delaware, Joe Flacco was somewhat of an underdog heading into the 2008 NFL Draft. After a number of strong showings at pre-draft events, the Baltimore Ravens selected Flacco with the 18th overall pick. Flacco has been the franchise’s leading man under center ever since and earned Super Bowl MVP honors in 2013.

Colin Kaepernick

source Brian Bahr/Getty Images

A four-year starter at Nevada, Colin Kaepernick was selected by the San Francisco 49ers with the 13th pick in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He spent the 2011 season as a backup to Alex Smith and stepped into a starting role in 2012 after Smith sustained a concussion, leading the team to the playoffs. He stayed with the team through the 2016 season and became famous for kneeling during the national anthem in protest of racial inequality. Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since opting out of his 49ers contract in 2017.

2014: Super Bowl XLVIII

source Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

In just his second NFL season, Russell Wilson led the Seattle Seahawks to a dominant 43-8 win over Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Russell Wilson

source Steve Dykes/Getty Images

Russell Wilson spent three seasons with the NC State Wolfpack and one season with the Wisconsin Badgers before he was selected by the Seattle Seahawks with the 75th overall pick of the 2012 NFL Draft. After he won an offseason contest for the starting role, Wilson boasted the fourth-best passer rating in the league and led the Seahawks to the playoffs. He’s been with the team ever since.

Peyton Manning

source Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts released Peyton Manning following his lost 2011 season, in which he did not play while recovering from neck surgery. A highly sought-after free agent, Manning decided to play for the Denver Broncos to finish out his career. He led the team to two Super Bowl appearances and brought one Lombardi Trophy back to the Mile High City.

2015: Super Bowl XLIX

source Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Russell Wilson led the Seattle Seahawks to their second consecutive Super Bowl appearance in 2015, but Tom Brady and the New England Patriots pulled out a 28-24 win thanks to a dominant 14-point fourth quarter.

Tom Brady

source Rob Carr/Getty Images

Super Bowl XLIX marked Tom Brady’s sixth Super Bowl appearance and fourth Super Bowl victory.

Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson couldn’t repeat his sophomore-season success against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, and he has not returned to the Super Bowl in the years since.

2016: Super Bowl 50

source Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Peyton Manning found the Super Bowl success he was looking for in 2016, dealing Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers a 24-10 loss.

Peyton Manning

source Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports

The Super Bowl 50 victory would be Manning’s final professional football game. He retired during the following offseason.

Cam Newton

After winning the Heisman Trophy and the national championship at Auburn, Cam Newton was selected by the Carolina Panthers with the first overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. He’s been the face of the franchise ever since, leading them to four postseason appearances in his eight years under center.

2017: Super Bowl LI

Even despite earning NFL Most Valuable Player honors that season, Matt Ryan was unable to overcome Tom Brady and the New England Patriots juggernaut. The Atlanta Falcons famously gave up a 28-3 lead in Ryan’s only Super Bowl appearance to date.

Tom Brady

source Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Patriots won 34-28. Make that five rings for Tom Brady.

Matt Ryan

After playing college football for the Boston College Eagles, Matt Ryan was selected third overall in the 2008 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. Ryan became the team’s starter straightaway and had led the Falcons to six postseason appearances.

2018: Super Bowl LII

Backup quarterback Nick Foles famously led the underdog Philadelphia Eagles to a 41-33 victory against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Foles earned Super Bowl MVP honors for bringing the city of Philadelphia its first Lombardi Trophy.

Nick Foles

source Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Nick Foles with the 88th overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. Although Foles had a successful collegiate career with the Arizona Wildcats, he didn’t earn a starting role until late in his rookie season and battled with various teammates for the starting role for the next two seasons. Foles was traded to the St. Louis Rams in 2015 and then spent the following year in Kansas City with the Chiefs. He returned to the Eagles before the 2017 season as a backup to quarterback Carson Wentz but led the team on a spectacular postseason run after Wentz tore his ACL late in the regular season.

Tom Brady

source Rob Carr/Getty Images

Tom Brady lost in his eighth career Super Bowl appearance.

2019: Super Bowl LIII

source Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Tom Brady will look to win his sixth Super Bowl with the New England Patriots, while Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff will make his first Super Bowl appearance.

Jared Goff

Jared Goff spent three years at Cal before the Los Angeles Rams selected him with the first overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft. He led the Rams to the postseason in his rookie season but lost to Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Wild Card game. Now, he has a chance to help Los Angeles to its first Super Bowl since the team made its return to the City of Angels in 2016.

Tom Brady

Tom Brady could further the gap between him and the rest of the field with his sixth Super Bowl victory.

