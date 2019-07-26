The internet says beloved cartoon character Peppa Pig is over 7 feet tall, and people can’t handle it

caption Some people believe Peppa Pig is a lot taller than the average person. source Entertainment One

Recently, there have been reports that Peppa Pig, the star of a British animated children’s TV show, is very tall.

The reports began when a Twitter user posted what appears to be a Google-search result showing Peppa Pig’s height as 7’1″.

Although it is not confirmed to be true, this tidbit sparked a flurry of memes and jokes on Twitter with many saying Peppa should be drafted for the NBA and others wondering how tall her parents are.

This isn’t the first time a cartoon character’s reported height sparked a flurry of jokes. In June, animated toddler and children’s cartoon character Caillou was said to be 5’11”.

Recently, someone posted a tweet suggesting that Peppa Pig, the young star of the long-running British animated children’s TV series of the same name, is over 7 feet tall.

Naturally, the internet had quite a field day with this information, though it is unclear whether or not it is true.

The reports that this young animated pig is over 7 feet tall began after one viral tweet

Earlier this month, Twitter user @Memeulous posted a screenshot from what appears to be a simple Google search. In it, Peppa’s height was revealed to be an astounding and “terrifying” 7’1″.

Of course, Peppa Pig’s height has not been confirmed and we don’t know that this young, animated star is really this tall. INSIDER reached out to Entertainment One, the company that currently owns “Peppa Pig,” for comment but has not immediately heard back.

Regardless, this new bit of information has resulted in a flurry of memes and jokes.

Peppa Pig Is Now Peppa Big — VinnieCheng (@VinnieChengYT) July 20, 2019

why did we let her become this powerful — Lin (@jasonhlin) July 21, 2019

Some also realized that if we are to believe Peppa Pig is this tall, she would be the same height as NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal and scouts should take notice.

NBA scouts when they see Peppa Pig's height pic.twitter.com/96NJN5Fkkf — I Meme Well But (@sometimesigif) July 20, 2019

And some pointed out that if Peppa is supposedly that tall, her parents must be giants

caption An image of Mummy Pig, Peppa Pig, George, and Daddy Pig. source Entertainment One

Some users even began doing their own calculations to try to figure out Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig’s height.

I actually did some calculations yesterday after seeing Peppa's astounding height pic.twitter.com/HTkZG6T505 — Kat ???????? (@thefemalenatsu) July 21, 2019

Her mom is 2 Peppas tall and her dad is 2 and 1/2 or 3 Peppas, and that's just a guesstimate. Jesus that's terrifying. — Valid Void ???? (@Vih_Vee) July 21, 2019

That mean mommy and daddy pig be about 10' ???? — DezzyBoi (@dezzy_boi225) July 20, 2019

Earlier this month, the internet was also having a field day when someone suggested fellow cartoon character Caillou is over 5 feet tall

Him: She’s probably texting another guy rn Me @ 12am not being able to fall asleep and bored with literally no one to text whatsoever: pic.twitter.com/ImIw1m9Bzl — Natalie Ziesmer (@NatalieZiesmer) June 15, 2019

The bald Canadian cartoon character who stars on the children’s series “Caillou” recently had his own height-related moment that left the Internet collectively reeling.

In June, Twitter user @NatalieZiesmer posted a photo of what appeared to be a Google-search result suggesting the toddler-aged cartoon character Caillou is 5’11”.

This was particularly unsettling for many because Caillou is said to be 4 years old. Plus, if he was 5’11”, he’d be taller than 5’9″, the average height of a 20-year-old man in the US as of 2018, per the CDC.

Notably, it’s unclear if this bizarre Google result was real and Caillou’s height has not been confirmed.