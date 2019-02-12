How tall is Kyler Murray? Even the Oklahoma Sooners don’t seem to know

Heisman Trophy-winner Kyler Murray announced he would play football over baseball.

As Murray prepares for the NFL Draft, much of the discussion will be about his height and if he’s tall enough to play quarterback in the NFL.

There’s one problem with the discussion: Oklahoma’s website lists Murray as two different heights on different pages.

Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Kyler Murray officially declared on Monday that he would enter the NFL Draft and play football instead of playing baseball.

Murray was drafted by the Oakland A’s and even had a contract but had a decision to make over whether to attend the NFL Combine, thus missing the beginning of spring training, or going with baseball. He ultimately chose football, saying he was “raised to play QB.”

Now, over the next two months until the draft, much of the discussion around Murray will be about his height. NFL teams get skittish about short quarterbacks, and Murray isn’t exactly built like Carson Wentz or Cam Newton.

But just how tall is Murray, exactly? It appears the Oklahoma Sooners – the school Murray attended – don’t even know.

On Oklahoma’s website, Murray has a player profile for both baseball and football. The problem is he’s listed at 5-foot-10 on the football page and 5-foot-11 on the baseball page.

source via Oklahoma Sooners

The difference between 5-foot-10 and 5-foot-11 is minimal. The discussion might be even bigger if one side listed him as 6 feet while the other listed him as 5-foot-11.

Plenty of shorter quarterbacks have thrived in the NFL, from Russell Wilson to Drew Brees to Baker Mayfield. With NFL offenses evolving to make quarterbacking easier than ever, Murray’s height shouldn’t be the problem teams once thought it would be.