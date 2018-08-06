Teachers share how they REALLY feel at the start of a new school year

- source
- More than 50 teachers told Business Insider how the first day of school makes them feel.
- Most shared some variation of “excited,” or “nervous,” and some had mixed feelings.
- “It’s sort of like Christmas,” said one. “It’s fun to start unwrapping each child’s personality and figuring out how to help them learn and grow.”
The start of a new school year is a big deal, no matter where you’re from.
Whenever the first day of the school year is, it elicits a lot of feelings – and not just from parents and students.
To find out just how teachers feel at the start of a new school year, Business Insider asked them to weigh in, and more than 50 teachers responded.
Most of the answers included some variation of “excited” or “nervous,” and some expanded on their mixed feelings about the arrival of their new students.
We’ve anonymously included some of their answers here:
“At the start of a new school year, I feel …”
‘Excited. I can’t wait to figure out what classes I get to teach.’
‘Anxious. I am always nervous to meet my new students and see the new class dynamics. I can’t really prepare until I know my students and how they interact together.’
‘Excited! It’s sort of like Christmas — it’s fun to start unwrapping each child’s personality and figuring out how to help them learn and grow.’
‘Anxious about all of the unknowns the upcoming school year will bring, but excited to get to know the students and implement new ideas that the previous year birthed.’
‘Like there are a million ways to be better than I was last year. It’s a little overwhelming.’
‘Excited and refreshed, yet completely overwhelmed.’
‘Excited for a brand new school year, yet nervous about the upcoming and unknown challenges, like kids and parents I’ve heard stories about and working with a new team of teachers and leaders.’
‘As nervous as I did as a kid on the first day of school, but ready to fill little brains with knowledge.’
‘Anxious and excited. It’s basically the same feeling the kids feel about going back to school. You worry if your kids will like you and if you have prepared enough fun and not too cheesy, ice breaker activities for the first week back. I also always make sure I have new first day of school outfit; I basically feel like it’s my first day of school all over again.’
‘Ecstatic. The first day is my favorite day of the year as it is ripe with possibilities.’
‘Ready for battle, but in a good way.’
‘Nervous and sad to leave my own child at home, but excited to meet my new children at school.’
