Apple’s new credit card, the Apple Card, is available now — here’s how it works

source Apple

Apple’s new credit card, the Apple Card, launched in August.

The Apple Card builds on Apple’s existing credit card integrations in the iPhone, like Apple Pay.

You can apply for the card right now through your iPhone, and setting it up is simple. Apple released a series of videos walking through how it works, which we’ve embedded below.

Apple’s first-ever credit card, the Apple Card, is available as of this month.

As you might expect, you need to be an iPhone user to apply for the card. But there’s good news, too: Signing up for the card and using it is made far easier specifically because of the iPhone.

If you’ve got one or are thinking about getting one, you’ll want to take a look at the series of videos that Apple released about its new card – check them all out below:

Interested in getting an Apple Card? Here’s how to apply:

How to activate your Apple Card:

If you have an iPhone XS/XR:

If you have an iPhone X or earlier:

How to make offline purchases:

How to make online purchases:

How to find your card number:

How to see your “Daily Cash” — Apple Card’s version of cash back:

How to make payments:

How to see how much you’re spending:

How to use Apple Card customer support: