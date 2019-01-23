A leaked secret presentation shows how the British might react to a no-deal Brexit

Nearly 9 out of every 10 cargo boats would stop ferrying trade across the English Channel if British Prime Minister Theresa May fails to secure a Brexit deal, according to leaked Border Force documents obtained by Sky News.

But that decline will be eclipsed at the UK’s borders and airports where travel for the Brits will quickly coagulate around checkpoints and passport checks.

The document, a blunt internal presentation on what Britain would really face in the event of a no-deal Brexit, warns of ‘significant’ outbound line ups at the Eurostar and a ‘degradation’ of security.

Most tellingly, the Home Office predicts that it simply will not be able to tell the difference anymore between EU residents and new EU arrivals.

Sky News has obtained the Border Force presentation titled “Freight Traffic Contingency Assumptions.” The documents suggest that Britain, already humbled by its own indecisiveness and philosophic polarity, would begin life post-European Union with an 87% collapse in freight trade across the English Channel.

According to Shehab Khan writing in The Independent, should Britain fail to secure a deal with the EU, the vacuum in freight trade could last up to six months.

The leaked Border Force document, which provides a kind of ballpark prediction of contingency plans drawn up for the government, Britain will be stinging on all its Brexit pinch points – from border security, to migration, trade, and travel.

A sudden disconnection with its longtime European partners will invite the possibility of “disruption,” “loss of data,” and an “additional clandestine threat,” Sky News says, citing the documents.

The no-deal plan, which would come in if the UK leaves the EU with no agreements on a future relationship, also assumes that UK citizens will no longer have access to self-service, “ePassport” kiosks at immigration checkpoints when traveling to the EU, but EU citizens coming to the UK will continue to enjoy the privilege.

The leaked document also details proposals to introduce customs controls and do away with the “blue exit” for British passengers returning from the EU.

caption People manifests against the Prime Minister Theresa May outside the Houses of Parliament in central London, on January 17, 2019. She was expected to win a confidence vote on Wednesday despite a crushing defeat over her Brexit deal. source (Photo by Andrea Capello/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A government spokesperson told Sky News that it does not comment on leaked documents, but the official added: “We have set our no-deal planning assumptions for the border in December and the government has been planning for some time for all potential outcomes.”

If there is no agreement in place by March 29, roughly nine weeks away, that would be a no-deal Brexit scenario. If that happens, the Border Force says Brits, EU citizens, and visitors alike will have to get used to new travel protocols.

