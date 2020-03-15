From the healthcare and Wall Street to Silicon Valley and space exploration, here’s a breakdown of how the coronavirus is upending every industry

Hello!

My Insider Inc. colleagues and I are now all working from home, and I expect many of you are too. I will admit that so far that it’s been an adjustment. With that in mind, I want to start the newsletter this week with advice from six of our senior editors who have worked remotely for years about how to do it productively.

I hope it’s helpful. I should also note that cybersecurity experts are warning that hackers are targeting people now working from home amid the coronavirus outbreak. Be careful online.

Below is a breakdown of how the coronavirus is impacting the healthcare industry, markets, Wall Street and Big Law, Big Tech and Silicon Valley startups, cleantech, the advertising and media industry, and even space exploration.

But before that, I want to highlight some non-coronavirus related features from the past week that are worth your time:

Coming back to coronavirus, here are a couple of bullet points from across our coverage just to highlight how far-ranging of an impact the outbreak is having.

What coronavirus means for the healthcare system

Italy has quickly become one of the epicenters of the coronavirus pandemic, Lydia Ramsey reports. From her story:

In a conversation hosted by the Journal of the American Medical Association, Dr. Maurizio Cecconi, the head of the department of anesthesia and intensive care units at Humanitas Research Hospital in Milan, said Italy’s situation began on February 20, when a patient in his 30s tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Friday, Italy had more than 15,000 infections and more than 1,000 deaths related to COVID-19.

You can read her story here:

Lydia’s story from a week ago is continuing to attract lots of attention. If you missed it, you can read it here:

$120 billion pharma giant Eli Lilly just teamed up with a biotech startup to fight the coronavirus pandemic. “We’ve never moved at this speed before,” Eli Lilly chief scientific officer Dan Skovronsky told Andrew Dunn.

just teamed up with a biotech startup to fight the coronavirus pandemic. “We’ve never moved at this speed before,” Eli Lilly chief scientific officer Dan Skovronsky told Andrew Dunn. The “most promising” coronavirus treatment is facing its biggest test yet, Andrew reported. Clinical data for Gilead‘s drug remdesivir is coming in a matter of weeks.

What it means for markets

The Global COVID Crisis (GCC), as JPMorgan referred to it in a research note this week, triggered a wild stretch for markets, including the fastest 20% drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average in history and the Dow’s worst single-day drop since 1987. Stocks on Friday then surged as policymakers stepped up their efforts to contain the economic damage of the outbreak.

caption Amazon’s Jeff Bezos source Reuters

What coronavirus means for Silicon Valley

Cleantech is one of our newer areas of coverage, and I couldn’t be happier to have Benji Jones the leading the charge at a really interesting time for the industry. Here’s what you need to know:

Lastly, coronavirus concerns have reached those planning to go to space. Dave Mosher reported that NASA is limiting access to astronauts scheduled to fly on SpaceX‘s first spaceship for people.

Stay safe.

— Matt