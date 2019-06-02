Here’s how the cost of Harvard has changed throughout the years

Frank Olito, Business Insider US
Harvard's tuition has increased steadily over the years.

Richard Sobol/ Getty

Back in 1840, Harvard University only cost $75 a year. Almost 200 years later, the cost of tuition has grown to nearly $70,000.

The university located in Cambridge, Massachusetts, has long been drawing some of the world’s greatest minds into its lecture halls and dormitories. But as class size grew, so did the cost to attend.

Starting in the 1930s, this is how much it costs to be a student at Harvard.

In 1930, Harvard’s tuition was just $400.

Harvard University in 1930.
The Boston Globe/ Getty

The cost of tuition remained the same throughout the Great Depression.

In 1947, the tuition at Harvard increased to $525.

Students graduating from Harvard in the 1940s.
The Boston Globe/ Getty

Quickly, the university realized that it could not operate on a fixed-tuition rate and fundraising, so they decided to increase the cost.

In 1949, the tuition went up again to $600.

Students at the Harvard University School of Architecture in 1949.
Jerry Cooke/ Getty

The cost of tuition remained the same until the ’50s.

In 1953, Harvard students saw another increase to $800.

Students on Harvard University campus in the ’50s.
The Boston Globe/ Getty

Tuition steadily rose throughout the ’50s.

In 1960, Harvard’s tuition was $1,520.

Students in the Harvard library in the ’60s.
Dmitri Kessel/ Getty

The tuition was a 15% increase from the previous year.

By 1975, Harvard’s tuition had increased to $5,350.

Students on Harvard University campus in the 1970s.
The Boston Globe/ Getty

It was a $325 increase from the previous year.

Starting in the ’80s, Harvard’s costs have steadily been on the incline. In 1985, Harvard’s tuition was $9,500.

Harvard Stadium in 1985.
The Boston Globe/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $14,100.

In 1986, Harvard’s tuition jumped to $10,266.

A protest at Harvard in 1986.
Bettmann/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $15,100.

In 1987, Harvard’s tuition was $11,040.

Students at Harvard in 1987.
The Boston Globe/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $16,145.

In 1988, Harvard’s tuition increased to $11,645.

A rally at Harvard Law School in 1988.
The Boston Globe/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $17,100.

In 1989, Harvard’s tuition rose to $12,310.

Fraternity brothers at Harvard in 1989.
Steve Liss/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $18,210.

In 1990, Harvard’s tuition was $13,085.

The Harvard rowing team in 1990.
Brian Hill/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $19,395.

In 1991, Harvard’s tuition increased to $13,960.

Harvard Square in 1991.
The Boston Globe/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $20,655.

In 1992, Harvard’s tuition rose to $14,860.

Harvard Square in 1992.
The Boston Globe/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $22,080.

In 1993, Harvard’s tuition was to $15,870.

Harvard commencement in 1993.
The Boston Globe/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $23,514.

In 1994, Harvard’s tuition was to $16,856.

A dorm at Harvard in 1994.
Mark Peterson/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $24,880.

In 1995, Harvard’s tuition increased to $17,851.

Harvard students at a social event in 1995.
Mark Peterson/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $26,230.

In 1996, Harvard’s tuition jumped to $18,838.

Harvard students watching the presidential debate in 1996.
The Boston Globe/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $27,575.

In 1997, Harvard’s tuition was $19,770.

A Harvard vs. Yale football game in 1997.
The Boston Globe/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $28,896.

In 1998, Harvard’s tuition was $20,600.

Clinton supporters at Harvard University protesting his impeachment in 1998.
The Boston Globe/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $30,080.

In 1999, Harvard’s tuition increased to $21,342.

A Harvard hockey game in 1999.
Star Tribune via Getty Images

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $31,132.

In 2000, Harvard’s tuition increased to $22,054.

Harvard University in 2000.
Darren McCollester/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $32,164.

In 2001, Harvard’s tuition was bumped up to $22,694.

A class at Harvard in 2001.
The Boston Globe/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $33,110.

In 2002, Harvard’s tuition increased to $23,457.

Harvard students celebrating in 2002.
The Boston Globe/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $34,269.

In 2003, Harvard’s tuition was $24,630.

Harvard Stadium in 2003.
The Boston Globe/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $35,950.

In 2004, Harvard’s tuition jumped to $26,066.

Harvard University in 2004.
Porter Gifford/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $37,928.

In 2005, Harvard’s tuition rose again to $27,448.

A rainy Harvard Yard in 2005.
The Boston Globe/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $39,880.

In 2006, Harvard’s tuition was $28,752.

Harvard professors in 2006.
Christian Science Monitor/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $41,675.

In 2007, Harvard’s tuition was $30,275.

The Head of the Charles Regatta in 2007.
The Boston Globe/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $43,655.

In 2008, Harvard’s tuition was bumped up to $31,456.

Harvard Square in 2008.
The Boston Globe/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $45,620.

In 2009, Harvard’s tuition increased to $32,557.

Harvard Law School in 2009.
Darren McCollester/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $47,215.

In 2010, Harvard’s tuition was $33,696.

Harvard basketball player in 2010.
Mitchell Layton/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $48,868.

In 2011, Harvard’s tuition was $34,976.

Harvard commencement in 2011.
The Boston Globe/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $50,723.

In 2012, Harvard’s tuition increased to $36,305.

Harvard swimmers in 2012.
The Boston Globe/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $52,652.

In 2013, Harvard’s tuition was $37,576.

Harvard Stadium in 2013.
The Boston Globe/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $54,496.

In 2014, Harvard’s tuition increased to $38,891.

Senator Elizabeth Warren at Harvard in 2014.
Rick Friedman/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $56,407.

In 2015, Harvard’s tuition spiked to $40,418.

Fencing at Harvard in 2015.
Maddie Meyer/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $58,607.

In 2016, Harvard’s tuition jumped again to $41,632.

Harvard students in 2016.
Scott Eisen / Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $60,659.

In 2017, Harvard’s tuition reached $43,280.

A classroom at Harvard in 2017.
View Pictures/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $63,025.

In 2018, Harvard’s tuition reached $46,340.

Harvard’s 2018 commencement.
Paul Marotta/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $67,580.

In 2019, Harvard’s tuition will reach its highest price tag of $47,730.

Memorial Hall at Harvard University.
Rick Friedman/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard will be $69,607.