Here’s how the cost of Harvard has changed throughout the years

caption Harvard’s tuition has increased steadily over the years. source Richard Sobol/ Getty

Almost every year, Harvard University increases its cost of tuition, room, and board.

Before 1960, it cost less than $1,000 to attend the university.

Since 1980, the cost of tuition has steadily been on the incline, costing $13,085 in 1990, $22,054 in 2000, and $33,696 in 2010.

Today, Harvard’s tuition is at its highest, costing students $47,730.

Back in 1840, Harvard University only cost $75 a year. Almost 200 years later, the cost of tuition has grown to nearly $70,000.

The university located in Cambridge, Massachusetts, has long been drawing some of the world’s greatest minds into its lecture halls and dormitories. But as class size grew, so did the cost to attend.

Starting in the 1930s, this is how much it costs to be a student at Harvard.

In 1930, Harvard’s tuition was just $400.

caption Harvard University in 1930. source The Boston Globe/ Getty

The cost of tuition remained the same throughout the Great Depression.

In 1947, the tuition at Harvard increased to $525.

caption Students graduating from Harvard in the 1940s. source The Boston Globe/ Getty

Quickly, the university realized that it could not operate on a fixed-tuition rate and fundraising, so they decided to increase the cost.

In 1949, the tuition went up again to $600.

caption Students at the Harvard University School of Architecture in 1949. source Jerry Cooke/ Getty

The cost of tuition remained the same until the ’50s.

In 1953, Harvard students saw another increase to $800.

caption Students on Harvard University campus in the ’50s. source The Boston Globe/ Getty

Tuition steadily rose throughout the ’50s.

In 1960, Harvard’s tuition was $1,520.

caption Students in the Harvard library in the ’60s. source Dmitri Kessel/ Getty

The tuition was a 15% increase from the previous year.

By 1975, Harvard’s tuition had increased to $5,350.

caption Students on Harvard University campus in the 1970s. source The Boston Globe/ Getty

It was a $325 increase from the previous year.

Starting in the ’80s, Harvard’s costs have steadily been on the incline. In 1985, Harvard’s tuition was $9,500.

caption Harvard Stadium in 1985. source The Boston Globe/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $14,100.

In 1986, Harvard’s tuition jumped to $10,266.

caption A protest at Harvard in 1986. source Bettmann/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $15,100.

In 1987, Harvard’s tuition was $11,040.

caption Students at Harvard in 1987. source The Boston Globe/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $16,145.

In 1988, Harvard’s tuition increased to $11,645.

caption A rally at Harvard Law School in 1988. source The Boston Globe/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $17,100.

In 1989, Harvard’s tuition rose to $12,310.

caption Fraternity brothers at Harvard in 1989. source Steve Liss/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $18,210.

In 1990, Harvard’s tuition was $13,085.

caption The Harvard rowing team in 1990. source Brian Hill/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $19,395.

In 1991, Harvard’s tuition increased to $13,960.

caption Harvard Square in 1991. source The Boston Globe/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $20,655.

In 1992, Harvard’s tuition rose to $14,860.

caption Harvard Square in 1992. source The Boston Globe/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $22,080.

In 1993, Harvard’s tuition was to $15,870.

caption Harvard commencement in 1993. source The Boston Globe/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $23,514.

In 1994, Harvard’s tuition was to $16,856.

caption A dorm at Harvard in 1994. source Mark Peterson/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $24,880.

In 1995, Harvard’s tuition increased to $17,851.

caption Harvard students at a social event in 1995. source Mark Peterson/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $26,230.

In 1996, Harvard’s tuition jumped to $18,838.

caption Harvard students watching the presidential debate in 1996. source The Boston Globe/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $27,575.

In 1997, Harvard’s tuition was $19,770.

caption A Harvard vs. Yale football game in 1997. source The Boston Globe/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $28,896.

In 1998, Harvard’s tuition was $20,600.

caption Clinton supporters at Harvard University protesting his impeachment in 1998. source The Boston Globe/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $30,080.

In 1999, Harvard’s tuition increased to $21,342.

caption A Harvard hockey game in 1999. source Star Tribune via Getty Images

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $31,132.

In 2000, Harvard’s tuition increased to $22,054.

caption Harvard University in 2000. source Darren McCollester/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $32,164.

In 2001, Harvard’s tuition was bumped up to $22,694.

caption A class at Harvard in 2001. source The Boston Globe/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $33,110.

In 2002, Harvard’s tuition increased to $23,457.

caption Harvard students celebrating in 2002. source The Boston Globe/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $34,269.

In 2003, Harvard’s tuition was $24,630.

caption Harvard Stadium in 2003. source The Boston Globe/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $35,950.

In 2004, Harvard’s tuition jumped to $26,066.

caption Harvard University in 2004. source Porter Gifford/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $37,928.

In 2005, Harvard’s tuition rose again to $27,448.

caption A rainy Harvard Yard in 2005. source The Boston Globe/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $39,880.

In 2006, Harvard’s tuition was $28,752.

caption Harvard professors in 2006. source Christian Science Monitor/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $41,675.

In 2007, Harvard’s tuition was $30,275.

caption The Head of the Charles Regatta in 2007. source The Boston Globe/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $43,655.

In 2008, Harvard’s tuition was bumped up to $31,456.

caption Harvard Square in 2008. source The Boston Globe/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $45,620.

In 2009, Harvard’s tuition increased to $32,557.

caption Harvard Law School in 2009. source Darren McCollester/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $47,215.

In 2010, Harvard’s tuition was $33,696.

caption Harvard basketball player in 2010. source Mitchell Layton/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $48,868.

In 2011, Harvard’s tuition was $34,976.

caption Harvard commencement in 2011. source The Boston Globe/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $50,723.

In 2012, Harvard’s tuition increased to $36,305.

caption Harvard swimmers in 2012. source The Boston Globe/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $52,652.

In 2013, Harvard’s tuition was $37,576.

caption Harvard Stadium in 2013. source The Boston Globe/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $54,496.

In 2014, Harvard’s tuition increased to $38,891.

caption Senator Elizabeth Warren at Harvard in 2014. source Rick Friedman/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $56,407.

In 2015, Harvard’s tuition spiked to $40,418.

caption Fencing at Harvard in 2015. source Maddie Meyer/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $58,607.

In 2016, Harvard’s tuition jumped again to $41,632.

caption Harvard students in 2016. source Scott Eisen / Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $60,659.

In 2017, Harvard’s tuition reached $43,280.

caption A classroom at Harvard in 2017. source View Pictures/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $63,025.

In 2018, Harvard’s tuition reached $46,340.

caption Harvard’s 2018 commencement. source Paul Marotta/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $67,580.

In 2019, Harvard’s tuition will reach its highest price tag of $47,730.

caption Memorial Hall at Harvard University. source Rick Friedman/ Getty

With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard will be $69,607.