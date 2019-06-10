Here’s how the cost of Harvard has changed throughout the years

- source
- Almost every year, Harvard University increases its cost of tuition, room, and board.
- Before 1960, it cost less than $1,000 to attend the university.
- Since 1980, the cost of tuition has steadily been on the incline, costing $13,085 in 1990, $22,054 in 2000, and $33,696 in 2010.
- Today, Harvard’s tuition is at its highest, costing students $47,730.
Back in 1840, Harvard University only cost $75 a year. Almost 200 years later, the cost of tuition has grown to nearly $70,000.
The university located in Cambridge, Massachusetts, has long been drawing some of the world’s greatest minds into its lecture halls and dormitories. But as class size grew, so did the cost to attend.
Starting in the 1930s, this is how much it costs to be a student at Harvard.
In 1930, Harvard’s tuition was just $400.
The cost of tuition remained the same throughout the Great Depression.
In 1947, the tuition at Harvard increased to $525.
Quickly, the university realized that it could not operate on a fixed-tuition rate and fundraising, so they decided to increase the cost.
In 1949, the tuition went up again to $600.
The cost of tuition remained the same until the ’50s.
In 1953, Harvard students saw another increase to $800.
Tuition steadily rose throughout the ’50s.
In 1960, Harvard’s tuition was $1,520.
The tuition was a 15% increase from the previous year.
By 1975, Harvard’s tuition had increased to $5,350.
It was a $325 increase from the previous year.
Starting in the ’80s, Harvard’s costs have steadily been on the incline. In 1985, Harvard’s tuition was $9,500.
With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $14,100.
In 1986, Harvard’s tuition jumped to $10,266.
With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $15,100.
In 1987, Harvard’s tuition was $11,040.
With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $16,145.
In 1988, Harvard’s tuition increased to $11,645.
With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $17,100.
In 1989, Harvard’s tuition rose to $12,310.
With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $18,210.
In 1990, Harvard’s tuition was $13,085.
With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $19,395.
In 1991, Harvard’s tuition increased to $13,960.
With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $20,655.
In 1992, Harvard’s tuition rose to $14,860.
With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $22,080.
In 1993, Harvard’s tuition was to $15,870.
With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $23,514.
In 1994, Harvard’s tuition was to $16,856.
With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $24,880.
In 1995, Harvard’s tuition increased to $17,851.
With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $26,230.
In 1996, Harvard’s tuition jumped to $18,838.
With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $27,575.
In 1997, Harvard’s tuition was $19,770.
With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $28,896.
In 1998, Harvard’s tuition was $20,600.
With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $30,080.
In 1999, Harvard’s tuition increased to $21,342.
With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $31,132.
In 2000, Harvard’s tuition increased to $22,054.
With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $32,164.
In 2001, Harvard’s tuition was bumped up to $22,694.
With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $33,110.
In 2002, Harvard’s tuition increased to $23,457.
With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $34,269.
In 2003, Harvard’s tuition was $24,630.
With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $35,950.
In 2004, Harvard’s tuition jumped to $26,066.
With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $37,928.
In 2005, Harvard’s tuition rose again to $27,448.
With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $39,880.
In 2006, Harvard’s tuition was $28,752.
With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $41,675.
In 2007, Harvard’s tuition was $30,275.
With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $43,655.
In 2008, Harvard’s tuition was bumped up to $31,456.
With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $45,620.
In 2009, Harvard’s tuition increased to $32,557.
With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $47,215.
In 2010, Harvard’s tuition was $33,696.
With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $48,868.
In 2011, Harvard’s tuition was $34,976.
With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $50,723.
In 2012, Harvard’s tuition increased to $36,305.
With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $52,652.
In 2013, Harvard’s tuition was $37,576.
With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $54,496.
In 2014, Harvard’s tuition increased to $38,891.
With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $56,407.
In 2015, Harvard’s tuition spiked to $40,418.
With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $58,607.
In 2016, Harvard’s tuition jumped again to $41,632.
With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $60,659.
In 2017, Harvard’s tuition reached $43,280.
With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $63,025.
In 2018, Harvard’s tuition reached $46,340.
With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard was $67,580.
In 2019, Harvard’s tuition will reach its highest price tag of $47,730.
With room and board, the total cost to attend Harvard will be $69,607.