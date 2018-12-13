How the Trump administration looked at the end of 2017 and how it looks at the end of 2018

source Getty; Skye Gould/Business Insider

The Trump administration has seen an unprecedented level of turnover.

President Donald Trump’s White House saw more firings, resignations, and reassignments of top staffers than any other young administration in modern history during its first year.

This trend continued into 2018 and nearly a dozen people in top positions were fired, resigned, or shifted to another job.

This trend continued into 2018, and Trump’s White House once again looks decidedly different than it did 12 months ago.

Trump has claimed he only hires the “best people,” but his track record suggests otherwise.

In the past 12 months alone, the Trump administration has seen nearly a dozen top officials be dismissed, resign, or change positions: Hope Hicks resigned as White House communications director amid multiple controversies in February, Rex Tillerson was fired as secretary of state in March, Mike Pompeo shifted from being CIA director to becoming secretary of state in April, VA secretary David Shulkin was fired in March, H.R. McMaster was ousted as national security adviser in April, scandal-plagued EPA administrator Scott Pruitt resigned in July, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley abruptly resigned in October, White House counsel Don McGahn left his position in a frustrated hurry this past October, Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigned at the request of the president in November, and John Kelly’s departure as White House chief of staff was announced in December (with no replacement named).

The graphic below shows how much the Trump administration has changed between the end of 2017 and the end of 2019.