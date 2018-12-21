See how the US military is celebrating Christmas on bases around the world

- source
- Petty Officer 3rd Class Kevin Steinberg/US Navy
- When troops are deployed or stationed overseas during the holidays, they do everything they can to bring the Christmas spirit to their duty stations.
- Commands host special meals, decorate their bases, and conduct concerts or ceremonies to boost troop morale.
- Many bases around the world have already started decorating and preparing for the holiday.
- From Japan to Afghanistan, see how US troops stationed overseas are bringing Christmas cheer to their bases.
In Germany, the military community at Ramstein Air Base gathered in late November to celebrate the beginning of the holiday season.
- source
- Senior Airman Devin Rumbaugh/US Air Force
In Romania, international troops celebrated together with a candle lighting ceremony.
- source
- Spc. Deomontez Duncan/US Army
At Grafenwoehr, Germany, the US Army’s band in Europe performed a holiday concert for troops and their families.
- source
- Sgt. 1st Class Craig Norton/US Army National Guard
Mount Fuji rises in the background as US Marines decorate a Christmas tree in Japan.
- source
- Cpl. Ronald Parker II/US Marine Corps
Troops are celebrating Christmas from undisclosed locations in the Middle East, where care packages are sent to boost morale.
- source
- Cpl. Ariana Acosta/US Marine Corps
The headquarters for Operation Resolute Support in Kabul, Afghanistan, pulled all stops with their decorating this year.
- source
- NATO Channel
The Italians did not hold back on their red, white, and green decorations.
- source
- NATO Channel
Two Christmas trees are set up outside the gender relations building.
- source
- NATO Channel
The Spaniards opted for a more classic Christmas look with a simple wreath, tree, and nativity scene
- source
- NATO Channel