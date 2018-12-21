See how the US military is celebrating Christmas on bases around the world

By
Caitlin Foster, Business Insider US
-
An F/A-18 Hornet decorated with lights and an oversized Santa on board the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush in 2010.

An F/A-18 Hornet decorated with lights and an oversized Santa on board the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush in 2010.
Petty Officer 3rd Class Kevin Steinberg/US Navy

  • When troops are deployed or stationed overseas during the holidays, they do everything they can to bring the Christmas spirit to their duty stations.
  • Commands host special meals, decorate their bases, and conduct concerts or ceremonies to boost troop morale.
  • Many bases around the world have already started decorating and preparing for the holiday.
  • From Japan to Afghanistan, see how US troops stationed overseas are bringing Christmas cheer to their bases.

In Germany, the military community at Ramstein Air Base gathered in late November to celebrate the beginning of the holiday season.

Members of the Kaiserslautern military community watch a tree lighting ceremony on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, on November 27
Senior Airman Devin Rumbaugh/US Air Force

In Romania, international troops celebrated together with a candle lighting ceremony.

US and Canadian Army service members light a candle during a Christmas ceremony at Mihail Koglniceanu Airbase, Romania, on December 6.
Spc. Deomontez Duncan/US Army

At Grafenwoehr, Germany, the US Army’s band in Europe performed a holiday concert for troops and their families.

Soldiers assigned to the US Army Europe band and chorus perform a holiday concert on base in Grafenwoehr, Germany, on December 14
Sgt. 1st Class Craig Norton/US Army National Guard

Mount Fuji rises in the background as US Marines decorate a Christmas tree in Japan.

US Marines decorate a tree before a lighting ceremony on Camp Fuji, Japan, on December 2.
Cpl. Ronald Parker II/US Marine Corps

Troops are celebrating Christmas from undisclosed locations in the Middle East, where care packages are sent to boost morale.

A chaplain with US Central Command sets up Christmas packages for service members sent by a non-profit organization in an undisclosed location in the Middle East in December 2017.
Cpl. Ariana Acosta/US Marine Corps

The headquarters for Operation Resolute Support in Kabul, Afghanistan, pulled all stops with their decorating this year.

The international headquarters displayed decorations prepared by the various nations stationed there.
NATO Channel

The Italians did not hold back on their red, white, and green decorations.

The Italian buildings on base in Kabul are fully decked out.
NATO Channel

Two Christmas trees are set up outside the gender relations building.

Christmas trees, lights, and stockings are plentiful this year on base in Kabul.
NATO Channel

The Spaniards opted for a more classic Christmas look with a simple wreath, tree, and nativity scene

The Spaniards kept it light this year, setting up a mini nativity scene outside their building.
NATO Channel