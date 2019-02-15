How the way we dress for work has changed over the last 100 years

caption Pantsuits were a popular trend for working women in the 1970s. source Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images

Fashion in the workplace has changed drastically throughout the last century.

In the early 1900s, both men and women were dressed to the nines – but just 50 years later, casual work looks began to emerge.

Pantsuits dominated women’s fashion in the 1970s, and men in the ’90s began to rock the “business casual” look.

Nowadays, many people can choose to dress up or dress down for work.

It’s the age-old question: What should I wear to work today? And it has been at the forefront of peoples’ minds for decades.

Workplace fashion has undergone quite an evolution throughout the past 100 years, starting with dressy looks and succumbing to subtle casualness by the time the 1950s hit. Women began to rock pants – and pantsuits – at work in the 1970s, and men started the “business casual” trend in the ’90s.

Keep scrolling to see the complete evolution of workplace fashion throughout the past century.

Throughout the early 20th century, offices were very formal: women wore traditional gowns and men wore full suits.

caption Office in 1898. source Photo by Print Collector/Getty Images

Americans not only dressed up for work in the 1900s – they covered up, too.

“Women and girls never wore trousers and women kept their legs hidden with long dresses or skirts,” according to the BBC. “Men and boys often kept their coats, jackets and ties on, even in hot weather.”

As the 1920s emerged, women sported shorter haircuts and more boyish dress silhouettes.

caption Female stenographers at the IRS circa 1920. source Bettmann/Contributor/Getty

The “boyish” dress silhouette rose in popularity throughout the ’20s, as women abandoned the tight, feminine dresses of the past. Straight skirts were in, and “tailored suits for the working woman also featured the straight, curveless cut.”

Men’s suits became slightly less formal, and women began to sport men’s collars.

caption Actors Nell Craig and Ernest Maupain in an office setting. source Bettmann/Contributor/Getty

Much like women, men’s attire loosened up in the ’20s, leaning toward a more relaxed and flashier look.

“Colorful suits and patterned socks accented the wardrobe of the casually dressed,” according to the University of Vermont, though men still tended to go for the classy, creased, and conservative look at the office.

The 1930s saw an even more relaxed look, but suits remained the standard.

caption Chicago wire service journalists circa 1930. source Kirn Vintage Stock/Corbis via Getty Images

The look of a long torso was in for men in the ’30s, so suits were adjusted accordingly, with widened shoulders and tapering sleeves. Men’s trousers were still creased, as seen in the portrait of Chicago journalists above.

Women’s work outfits throughout the decade began to add more feminine touches, like bows and necklaces.

caption An office Christmas party circa 1930. source Kirn Vintage Stock/Corbis via Getty Images

Women’s dress silhouettes got a little softer in the 1930s, and many long dresses of the time featured feminine embellishments, like bows and ties at the front.

By the time the 1940s emerged, women embraced squared shoulders and more adventurous patterns.

caption Model Carol Lorell working as typist in an office. source The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

The idea of “utility fashion” permeated women’s work clothing in the 1940s, as many women went to work during World War II. Squared, padded shoulders and varied colors and patterns began to emerge.

And a double-breasted suit was key for men in the ’40s, along with the popular bowler hat.

caption Columnist Westbrook Pegler in the 1940s. source John Phillips/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

Loose-fitting trousers were also the move for men in the 1940s, and – in stark contrast to the low-rise fit of the ’30s – were often buckled high on the torso. They were part of the “de mob” suit look, which also consisted of a shirt, tie, and double-breasted jacket.

In the 1950s, many working women paired simple, sleek sweaters with pearls.

Sloping shoulders on simple, classic sweaters were a popular look for women of the ’50s. They also loved their narrow pencil skirts for work, and, as shown above, “separates” (that is blouses and skirts or blouses and pants) were all the rage. Adieu, dresses of the ’30s and ’40s.

Men’s suits returned to single-breast buttons.

caption Office in Chicago, 1958. source Kirn Vintage Stock/Corbis via Getty Images

Suits were still the rage for men, and pocket handkerchiefs became a popular accessory in the ’50s.

The 1960s was known for its minimalist, colorful aesthetic, and that was reflected in women’s fashion …

caption Office water cooler advertisement, 1960s. source Found Image Holdings/Corbis via Getty Images

“Mod” fashion was all the rage in the ’60s, and working women favored its minimalist, colorful aesthetic. They often paired their chic dresses with white pumps, and their hair was straight and sleek, cut into a bob.

… as well as men’s. Many opted for slender black ties paired with black suits.

caption A medical conference in 1965. source Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Clean lines and skinny ties dominated men’s professional fashion in the ’60s (think early Beatles). Suits boasted slimmer-fitting pants and sleek silhouettes.

The pantsuit trend shook the women’s workforce in the 1970s, and bolder colors began to emerge.

caption Women wearing pantsuits, 1970. source Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images

According to VICE‘s history of the pantsuit, by the ’70s, “many young women were adopting pants either as an explicit symbol representing their fight for equality, or simply as a means for more comfort.” Many women who climbed the corporate ladder opted for the bold, revolutionary trend.

Men’s lapels were widened, and their ties grew in width.

caption A salesman in 1975. source Lambert/Getty Images

The wide lapels seen on suits in the ’30s and ’40s began to reemerge in the 1970s – to an almost “comically” large width, according to GQ. Ties were wider, and colorful leisure suits burst onto the scene.

Pantsuits turned into menswear-inspired outfits for women in the ’80s. Broad shoulders and large blazers were in.

caption Melanie Griffith and Harrison Ford in “Working Girl” (1988). source Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Power suits and padded shoulders were the trend of working women of the ’80s, as exemplified by Melanie Griffith in 1988’s “Working Girl,” which led to an exaggerated, menswear-inspired aesthetic.

Men rocked more “relaxed” and broad suits.

caption Richard Gere in “American Gigolo” (1980). source Paramount Pictures

“Richard Gere’s game-changing Armani suit in ‘American Gigolo’ is legendary for its looser fit and effortless swagger,” according to GQ’s history of the suit. It paved the way for many men’s trends of the decade, like the power suit, which featured suspenders, pinstripes, and padded shoulders.

Blazers would still be in by the time the ’90s rolled around, and chunky, bold jewelry rose in popularity.

caption Model Kristen McMenamy in Vogue, 1991. source Arthur Elgort/Conde Nast via Getty Images

The blazers and bold jewelry of the ’90s are experiencing a comeback these days, with models like Bella Hadid implementing the aesthetic into their everyday wear.

Men got increasingly “business casual” throughout the ’90s, too, opting for turtlenecks and khakis.

caption A man dressed in “business casual.” source Pascal Rondeau / Getty Images

According to The Atlantic, “business casual” dress started to emerge in the ’80s and flourish in the ’90s: “Business casual consists of khaki pants, sensible shoes, and button-down collared shirts … By the time it was mainstream, in the 1990s, it flummoxed HR managers and employees alike.”

The 2000s saw the return of minimalism, with men and women sporting blazers and muted colors.

caption Secretary of State Colin Powell and National Security Adviser Condoleezza Rice in 2020. source Brooks Kraft/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

Women opted for simple, muted pantsuits and men sported grayish ties and suit coats.

These days, bold colors are back in. And you can choose to dress up for the office …

caption Amal Clooney. source Robert Kamau/GC Images

Human rights attorney Amal Clooney is known for her sophisticated work looks.

… or dress down.

caption Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Many companies are pretty lax with the dress code these days, leaving room for comfort for both men and women.