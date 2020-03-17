How to get a job at Netflix in 2020

caption “Gentefied” on Netflix. source Kevin Estrada/Netflix

Netflix has more than 400 current job openings on its careers site.

Business Insider previously spoke with former Netflix employees, and the company’s top recruiting executive, about what it takes to land a job there.

Their top tips include researching the business, crafting your online persona, preparing for an extensive interview process, asking a lot of questions, and staying in touch even if you get rejected.

Netflix has more than 400 job listings up on its careers site.

While some parts of the streaming company’s business are grinding to a halt amid coronavirus concerns, others still appear to staffing up as usual. Netflix posted more than two dozen openings on LinkedIn in the past 24 hours.

These were some of their best tips for getting noticed by Netflix recruiters, nailing the interview, and following up.

How to get an interview

One of the first big steps to getting hired at Netflix is getting on the radar of one of its in-house recruiters.

Netflix insiders recommend crafting your online persona to catch the eye of Netflix recruiters, asking Netflix employees for advice on what skillsets to build for the job you want and for referrals, and attending events hosted or attended by Netflix when possible.

The single best thing candidates can do to prepare for a job interview at Netflix is read the company’s culture memo, which made waves in tech and recruiting circles when it was first released publicly more than 10 years ago.

Employee referrals can also help prospective candidates land a phone interview with the streaming-video company. Netflix doesn’t offer employees bonuses or other perks for referrals, so prospective candidates will have to prove they’re worth it by doing their homework before asking for a recommendation.

Netflix prides itself on hiring “stunning” employees who are at the top in their fields. So there are usually few opportunities for people fresh out of college or those who have little work experience. Entry-level candidates should focus on internships, assistant, and coordinator positions.

No matter the job you’re applying for, do your homework. Research the company’s latest focus, content slate, and the specific team you’re applying for.

“Get to know the business,” Valarie Toda, Netflix’s vice president of talent acquisition, said. “Have a good sense of what content we’re working on. There’s lots of articles out there about what we’re trying to accomplish.”

Nailing the job interview

Nailing a job interview at Netflix can come down to showing you’re a fit for the streaming company’s clearly defined culture. Some common interview questions, which span roles, test whether prospective candidates exemplify Netflix values like “curiosity,” “courage,” and “judgment.”

Recruiters at Netflix usually tell candidates to dress “business casual.” Toda also recommended dressing in a way that makes applicants “feel confident.”

Netflix says it pays its employees at the top each worker’s “personal market,” estimated based on their role and qualifications. So, know your worth when you’re negotiating your salary with Netflix.

What to do if you get rejected

Toda, the Netflix vice president, said job candidates shouldn’t get discouraged if they don’t get hired the first time around, or even the second.

Some candidates may not have the skills that hiring managers are looking for at the moment. In other cases, they may be applying for managerial roles and don’t yet have enough experience. A year or two of additional experience can make a big difference. Let Netflix recruiters know how your career is developing.

