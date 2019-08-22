How to access the Control Center on your iPad and customize shortcuts to the apps and functions you use most

caption It’s easy to access the Control Center on an iPad for shortcuts to functions and apps. source Shutterstock

You can access the Control Center on your iPad by swiping up from the bottom of the screen on older iPads or by swiping down to the middle from the top right corner on iPads running iOS12 or newer.

An iPad’s Control Center gives you quick access to some of the core features of your device, such as the camera, alarms, and Apple TV controls.

You can customize your iPad’s Control Center to give you the most efficient way to reach the apps and functions you use the most.

An iPad’s Control Center – that little collection of symbols like Airplane Mode, the brightness and volume settings, and quick links to favorite apps like your camera – is one of the handiest features of the device.

Not only does it speed up your access to many of the iPad’s core functions, but it can also be used from the iPad’s lock screen, saving you even more time.

How to access the Control Center on your iPad

Accessing the iPad’s Control Center is easy.

Whether on the lock screen or on any unlocked screen, just swipe up from the bottom of the screen on older generation iPad devices (start with a finger right above the home button).

On iPads running iOS 12 or newer, however, you should swipe down at an angle from the top right corner of the screen.

caption Swipe down from the top right corner to access Control Center on newer iPads. source Steven John/Business Insider

To improve your iPad Control Center experience, you can also take some time to customize it.

How to customize the Control Center on your iPad

1. Open the “Settings” app on your iPad.

2. Scroll down and tap “Control Center.”

caption Find Control Center in Settings and tap Customize Controls. source Steven John/Business Insider

3. Tap “Customize Controls.”

4. Tap the red circles with minus symbols (-) and then tap the word “Remove” to remove features you don’t want in the Control Center and tap green plus symbols (+) for those you would like added.

caption Add or remove functions from the Control Center. source Steven John/Business Insider

And that’s that – your iPad Control Center is now better than ever.

