How to activate your PayPal Cash Card and use it to shop online or at stores that accept Mastercard

caption You can use a PayPal Cash Card to shop online, take money out of an ATM, or shop at stores that accept Mastercard. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

You can activate your PayPal Cash Card and use it to shop online and at stores where Mastercard is accepted.

You’ll be able to use PayPal Cash features immediately after applying, but your physical card will arrive in about 10 business days.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A PayPal Cash Card is a great way to make the most of your PayPal account. In fact, with recent changes, you’ll need one for some of the most basic uses of PayPal, including transferring money into your PayPal account.

Setting up a PayPal Cash Mastercard and PayPal Cash Plus account is easy, and can be done in just a few steps beyond creating a basic PayPal account.

You’ll be able to use PayPal Cash Card features immediately after applying, and once your card arrives in the mail you can activate it online using the app or website.

Here’s how to activate your PayPal Card once you get it:

How to activate your PayPal Cash Card

1. Go to www.paypal.com/activatecard. You’ll automatically be redirected to login to your PayPal account.

caption It may seem like you’ve gone to the wrong website but don’t fret — going to the activate link automatically redirects you here. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

2. After you’ve logged in, you’ll be prompted to enter the card’s expiration date. You can find it on the back of your card above your name.

caption You can confirm PayPal has the correct information on your card on this screen by checking the last four digits. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

3. Create a 4-digit PIN for your card and click “Create PIN.”

caption Unlike some other debit cards, you won’t be assigned a PIN that you can change later, but create one for yourself from the outset instead. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

4. You’re all set. You can add money to your card then and there, or wait until later. You’ll also be given a link to your PayPal Cash Card on your profile, where you can monitor your activity and add funds.

caption You can add money now, or add money at another time. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: