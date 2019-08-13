How to add a device to Find My iPhone to track the location of your iPhone, iPad, or Mac computer

caption Find My iPhone tracks the location of your iPhone if it’s misplaced – but you can also use it for the iPad and Mac. source XanderSt/Shutterstock

Find My iPhone was one of Apple’s greatest innovations, allowing people to easily locate their small but expensive (and increasingly essential) everyday devices.

In addition to the iPhone, you can also use the feature to find your iPad and even your Mac computer.

With Find My iPhone, you’ll be able to track the location of your device, and also have it make a noise so you can find it more easily.

Unlike many other features, though, this is one you have to activate before you need to use it.

How to turn on Find My iPhone on your iPhone or iPad

1. Tap “Settings.”

2. Tap on your Apple ID (this is your name and should say below it “Apple ID, iCloud, iTunes & App Store”).

3. Tap on iCloud (should be the top of the second set of options).

4. Scroll down and tap “Find My iPhone” (or “Find my iPad”).

5. Tap on “Find My iPhone” in the next screen to toggle it. You can now find your iPhone (or iPad) using your cloud ID.

caption Make sure Find My iPhone is toggled on. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

Sometimes, however, you might need to find a Mac computer you misplaced.

How to turn on Find My Mac

1. Click on the Apple menu on your Mac (the Apple icon in the upper right hand corner).

2. Click on System Preferences.

3. Click on iCloud.

4. Scroll down to and check “Find My Mac.”

caption Make sure Find My Mac is checked on the bottom. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

Occasionally, you might not want an iPhone or iPad included in the devices that can be located using iCloud, especially if you still have an old iPad or iPhone still listed.

How to remove a device from Find My iPhone

The easiest way to do this is on a computer via iCloud.com, which is also the easiest way to find your iPhone.

1. Sign in to your iCloud account on iCloud.com (may require authentication depending on what computer you’re using to access it).

2. Click on Find My iPhone.

3. Click on “All Devices.”

4. Click on the device you wish to remove.

5. Click on “Remove from Account.”

6. It will ask you to confirm this removal and to authenticate by entering your iCloud password. This will officially confirm the removal.

caption Confirm to remove your device from Find My iPhone. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

