How to add a drop-down list in Google Sheets to group and organize data in your spreadsheet

- You can add a drop-down list in Google Sheets to better organize data within your spreadsheet.
- To add a drop-down list, you’ll have to use the Data Validation function in Google Sheets.
- Here’s how to add a drop-down list in Google Sheets, from either a list of items or a specified range.
Google Sheets is basically a free, collaborative version of Microsoft Excel.
And even though free usually means you can’t do as much, Google Sheets does still allow you to add drop-down lists to your spreadsheets.
Here’s how to do it.
How to add a drop-down list in Google Sheets
1. Open your Google Sheets project, or create a new one by going to sheets.new.
2. Select the cell, or cells, where you want to add a drop-down list.
3. Right-click into one of these cells.
4. Select “Data Validation.”
5. Click into the “Criteria” section and select either “List from a range” or “List of items” and add your items, as appropriate.
6. Make sure that “Show dropdown list in cell” is ticked, and then click “Save.”
After that, you should see a down-carrot appear within the cell, or cells, you specified.
When you click into that, you’ll see the options you added – either a list from a range or a list of items – and you can then select from those options to set that cell.
