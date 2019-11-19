How to add a drop-down list in Google Sheets to group and organize data in your spreadsheet

It's easy to add a drop-down list in your Google Sheets in order to sort and organize data.

Shutterstock

Google Sheets is basically a free, collaborative version of Microsoft Excel.

And even though free usually means you can’t do as much, Google Sheets does still allow you to add drop-down lists to your spreadsheets.

Here’s how to do it.

How to add a drop-down list in Google Sheets

1. Open your Google Sheets project, or create a new one by going to sheets.new.

2. Select the cell, or cells, where you want to add a drop-down list.

3. Right-click into one of these cells.

4. Select “Data Validation.”

Click on Data validation.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider

5. Click into the “Criteria” section and select either “List from a range” or “List of items” and add your items, as appropriate.

Format your drop-down list and click Save.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider

6. Make sure that “Show dropdown list in cell” is ticked, and then click “Save.”

Check the box and click Save.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider

After that, you should see a down-carrot appear within the cell, or cells, you specified.

When you click into that, you’ll see the options you added – either a list from a range or a list of items – and you can then select from those options to set that cell.

