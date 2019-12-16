- source
Adding a GIF to a Google Slides presentation can inject a bit of life into an otherwise basic presentation. The method for inserting a GIF will vary a bit depending on how you want to access the GIF.
You could, for example, save it to your computer or Google Drive – but if you aren’t used to saving GIFs in that way, you might be a little confused by the various save options. This can make a big difference in whether or not a GIF saves correctly and works as an animation on your slide.
The easiest method is to use a GIF URL, especially if you use a site like Giphy, where you’ll select the “Copy link” section on the right side of your GIF of choice and copy the link URL.
Here’s how to add a GIF to your presentation using a URL you’ve copied from a GIF site:
How to add a GIF to Google Slides using a URL
1. Go to slides.google.com and open your presentation, or create a new one.
2. Click the slide you want to insert the GIF onto in the left sidebar.
3. In the top toolbar, select “Insert,” then “Image,” and finally “By URL.”
4. Paste the URL into the box.
5. Once the GIF pops up, click “Insert.”
From there, you can adjust the size and position of the GIF on your slide.
