How to add a life event on Facebook and edit the ones you’ve already created

You can easily add a life event on Facebook to share your milestones in life with others.

Changing details on your profile isn’t the only way to create a life event on Facebook; you can also do it manually, as well.

You also have the option to edit or delete life events you’ve already created later.

Congratulations! You’ve just hit a major milestone – started a new job, moved, gotten married, had a baby, or something else entirely – and now you want to share your happy moment with everyone you know. One way to do this is to add it as a life event on Facebook.

Facebook life events allow people to know what’s happening to you quickly, without you having to write a post about it. You’ve probably seen them before – the most common ones out there are when people start new relationships, get engaged or married, or get new jobs.

Usually these life events are created automatically when you change a portion of your Facebook profile. However, if you want to create a life event manually – or alter the details of an existing one, there’s a way to do that, too.

Here’s how.

How to add a life event on Facebook

1. Go to your Facebook profile page.

2. Above where it says “What’s on your mind,” on the right, click “Life Event.”

Click "Life Event."

3. Choose the most fitting category, or select “Create Your Own.”

Choose a category.

4. Fill in the information as desired: Title, date, description, location, and any photos you may want to add or people you may want to tag. When you are satisfied, click “Share” at the bottom.

Fill in as much of the information as you desire, then click "Share."

How to edit a life event you’ve already added on Facebook

1. From your Facebook profile page, under your cover photo, click “About.”

Click "About" on your profile toolbar.

2. On the left hand sidebar, click “Life Events” at the bottom.

3. Find the life event you want to edit and click on it.

Click "Life Events", then the name of the event you want to edit.

4. In the top right corner of the life event pop-up box, click the three dots.

5. In the drop-down menu, click “Edit Life Event” – or, if you simply want to delete it, click “Delete Life Event.”

Click the three dot menu, then "Edit Life Event" or "Delete Life Event."

6. If you chose edit, alter the details of the event as you please, then click “Save.”

