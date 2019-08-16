caption Most Instagram users cannot add a link to their Instagram Story. source Avery Hartmans/Business Insider

You can add an external link to your Instagram Story only if your account is eligible for the feature.

To be able to add links to your Instagram Stories, you need to have over 10,000 followers or a verified Instagram account.

The links will disappear with your stories unless you decide to add a story to your permanent highlights.

Instagram has revolutionized marketing and promotions.

Unfortunately, regardless of how compelling the pictures or videos you post on Instagram are, without being able to link to the website or products you may be promoting there’s no way to track your effectiveness.

If you’re an influencer and have sponsors and clients, or want to be an influencer, the companies that would potentially support you greatly appreciate click-throughs.

Luckily (for some), you can add links to your stories, as long as you have a verified Instagram account or over 10,000 followers.

How to add a link to your Instagram Story

1. Open the Instagram Story tool to add a new story.

2. Tap the link icon – it will look like two chain links, on the top of your screen (again, if your account is not Instagram-verified or you don’t have 10,000 followers, you will not be able to see or use this feature).

caption Tap the link icon. source Business Insider

3. Open the website that you want to link to your story in a web browser and copy the link.

4. Paste the link into the Instagram Story link box.

caption Paste your link in the “Web Link” section. source Business Insider

5. Tap Done to finalize (the button in the upper right corner).

6. Tap Your Story to publish your story and share your link with your followers.

After you’ve published your story, make sure the link works by opening your story and clicking through. Since stories erase after 24 hours, these links work best for one-off and timely promotions.

If you want to publish a longer-lasting or permanent link with the story, make the story a highlight by tapping your bio and adding a Story Highlight to your profile. You can add up to 100 photos or videos to your Story Highlights.

